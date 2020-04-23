Bundesliga fit start for May 9

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bundesliga football dey on hold

Di return of German football Bundesliga competition dey currently under discussion for one news conference wey di governing body dey hold.

Christian Seifert, di CEO of di kontri football league (DFL), don express hope say di league dey ready to return on 9 May and dem go play di games behind closed doors, although Im add am say dem go need di approval from politicians.

He tok: "Games without spectators no be wetin we want but at di moment na di only thing we fit do be that."