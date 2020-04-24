Image copyright Getty Images

Doctors don condemn President Trump afta e suggest say make dem do research to know if dem fit treat coronavirus by injecting disinfectant for patients bodi.

E also suggest say make dem irradiate patients' bodies with UV light - dat na expose di bodi to radiation, but doctors dey strongly against dis idea.

Anoda of im officials don bin tok earlier say sunlight and disinfectant dey known to kill di infection.

Disinfectants na dangerous substances and fit dey poisonous if pesin swallow am.

Even external exposure fit dey dangerous to di skin, eyes and respiratory system.

Wetin President Trump tok?

During one Thursday White House coronavirus task force briefing, one official present di results of US goment research wey show say coronavirus dey weak more quickly wen e dey expose to sunlight and heat.

Di study also show say bleach fit kill di virus for saliva or respiratory fluids within five minutes and isopropyl alcohol fit kill am even more quickly.

Dem propose say Bleach and sunshine na possible strategies to tackle di coronavirus

William Bryan, acting head of di US Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, list di findings for di news conference.

President Trump say make pipo treat di research with caution, e also suggest more research for dat area.

"So, supposing we hit di body with sometin wey dey big - weda na ultraviolet or just very powerful light," di president tok, as im turn face Dr Deborah Birx, wey be di White House coronavirus response co-ordinator, "and I think you dem neva check dat one but make you go to test am.

"And den I tok say, supposing you bring di light inside of di body, which you fit do either through di skin or in for some oda way. And I tink you tok say you wan test dat too. Sounds interesting"

"And den I see di disinfectant wey go knock di virus out in a minute. One minute. And e get any way we fit do something like dat, by injection inside or almost cleaning?

"So e go dey interesting to check dat."

Oga trump point towards im head and say "I no be doctor. But I be pesin wey get good you-know-what. (e mean good brain)"

E turn again to Dr Birx and ask if she don ever hear of using "di heat and di light" to treat coronavirus.

"Not as treatment," Dr Birx reply. "I mean, certainly, fever na good tin, wen you get fever e dey help your body respond. But I neva see heat or light."

"I tink say na great tin to look at," Mr Trump tok.

One journalist for di briefing question weda oga Trump off-the-cuff remarks fit spread dangerous wrong informate give Americans.

Wetin be doctors reaction to Trump comments?

Doctors don warn say di president idea fit lead to very bad results like death.

Pulmonologist Dr Vin Gupta tell NBC News say "Di idea of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into di body dey irresponsible and dangerous.

"Na common method wey pipo dey use wen dem wan kill demsef."

Kashif Mahmood, one doctor for Charleston, West Virginia, tweet say: "As a physician, I no fit recommend injecting disinfectant into di lungs or using UV radiation inside di body to treat Covid-19.

"No take medical advice from Trump."

John Balmes, one pulmonologist for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, warn say even breathing fumes from bleach fit cause serious health problems.

E tell Bloomberg news say: "Inhaling chlorine bleach na really di worst tin for di lungs. Dem no design di airway and lungs to dey expose to even aerosol of disinfectant.

"Not even every low dilution of bleach or isopropyl alcohol dey safe. Dis na totally laughable idea."