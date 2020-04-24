Police man 'shoot and kill' im female colleague for Rivers state

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Police

Rivers State Police Command don confam di death of W/Sgt Lovender Elekwachi wey die after anoda police man shoot am for Eneka, Obio Akpor local goment of di state.

According to tori, di sergeant wey shoot di woman bin dey attached to di taskforce against illegal markets and dem bin dey pursue some women wey bin come sell for Eneka wen di incident happun.

According to di tok-tok pesin for di police for di state Nnamdi Omoni, di policewoman bin dey serve for Eneka Division wia she dey control traffic for Eneka roundabout.

'Accidental discharge'

Tori be say di incident happun around 5pm in did evening.

Elekwachi bin dey control di traffic naim anoda bullet from di gun wey anoda policeman, Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah wey dey attached to Operations Department of di Command with di taskforce

reach her, she die on di spot.

Tori be say di Osaiah bin dey pursue women wey dey sell market for Eneka.

Police tok -ok pesin say dem don arrest and disarm Sgt. Osaiah, and im dey face Orderly Room Trial. Dem also arrest and dey question two oda members of di Task Force and impound di Hilux

vehicle wey belong to di Task Force.

Dis no be di only time pesin don die for dis taskforce hand since di coronavirus lockdown begin.

Anoda incident bin don happen for Presidential Bustop along Port Harcourt-Aba expressway wey one bureau de change pesin die.

Meanwhile, dem don put di deadibody of di woman Sergeant for mortuary and Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, psc (+) don order investigate into di matter.