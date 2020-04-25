Image example Lagos for lockdown

Di number of confam cases of coronavirus for Nigeria don officially pass 1000.

As at Saturday 25, April 2020, 27 states for di federation including di FCT don record cases. Of all these, Lagos state dey lead with over 600 cases.

As di number of confam cases continue to dey rise for di kontri, especially for Lagos, Abuja and Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari for nationwide television broadcast bin order 14 days lockdown for Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states. Afta di end of di 14 days, di president bin order anoda ban of movement for dis states for anoda 14 days to take check di spread of di virus.

Some oda states also follow dis way, order lockdown to take control di spread of di virus for di kontri.

For states like Lagos, Ogun an di FCT, pipo don siddon for house for about a month now and pipo don dey ask wen di lockdown go end.

Wetin we know

Di Chairmo of di Covid-19 Presidential Task Force Boss Mustapha for im daily briefings on Thursday, 22nd April say as Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states dey near di end of di 4 weeks lockdown wey President Buhari bin order, dem still dey assess di impact of di lockdown for dis states and dem dey monitor di situation to know di next step dem go take.

Meanwhile, govnors from di 36 states of di federation don recommend ban on interstate movement for 2 weeks, as part of measures wey dem wan take control di spread of di virus.

Dem reach dis decision after one video meeting dem do under di umbrella body, di Nigeria Governors' Forum.

Ekiti State governor wey also tanda as di NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, say dis action don become necessary as evidence dey show say di virus dey spread from one community to anoda.

"All di govnors don agree to carry out inter-state lockdown for di kontri over di next two weeks to check di spread of di virus from state to state. Only essential services go dey free to waka."

27 states so far na im coronavirus don enta plus di FCT.

Lagos state fit make use of mask dey compulsory

Lagos state na di centre of di coronavirus palava for di kontri.

Di state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu say as part of measures to take stop di spread of di virus, di state goment fit make am compulsory, di use of face masks for all residents soon.

Di govnor tok say, di new cases wey di state dey record na because of di house to house contact tracing wey dem dey do.

Buhari go extend di lockdown?

As e be so, #lockdownextension dey trend for social media wia pipo don begin ask weda federal goment go extend dis lockdown or not and how e go take affect dem if anoda extension go dey.

Di ansa never clear for now.

But las-las, di mata dey for di hand of di President Muhammadu Buhari. Either by nationwide broadcast or through statement for social media or any oda means, Nigerians go know dia fate sometime before di present lockdown date pass, weda dem go continue to siddon for house or if goment go lift di lockdown.