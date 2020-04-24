Image copyright Getty Images Image example Disinfectants are hazardous substances and even external exposure can be dangerous

One leading disinfectant producer don give strong warning say make pipo no use dia products ontop human body afta US presido Donald Trump suggest say dem fit use am cure coronavirus.Reckitt Benckiser, wey own Lysol and Dettol, say notin go make anyone swallow or injest dia products.President Trump dey face yabing about im at one briefing for Thursday.Disinfectants na dangerous substances wey fit cause harm if pesin eat am.Even make pesin dey expose to di substance physically fit dey dangerous to skin, eyes and respiratory system.Doctors don dey criticise oga Trump on top im comment and e don generate plenty reaction online.

Di comment don cause hundreds of thousands of comments and even ma well-known cleaning brands todey trend on top social media.Reckitt Benckiser, wey also get di brands Vanish and Cillit Bang, say make dem no use im products "through injection, swallow or any oda route"."Use our disinfectant and hygiene products as we put for usage guidelines. Abeg read di label and safety information," di company tok for statement.

Wetin President Trump tok?

During di White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing for Thursday, one official bin present di result of di research wey US goment bin do wey show say coronavirus dey weak if e dey exposed to sunlight and heat.

Di study also show say bleach fit kill di virus wen e dey for saliva or water wey dey comot from nose (respiratory fluids) within 5 minutes. Isopropyl alcohol wey be spirit go even kill di virus quick-quick pass.

Mr Trump dey reason if e go dey possible to use "tremendous ultraviolet" or light wey strong well-well inside body as treatment for di virus.

"And then I see di disinfectant wia e go knock am out in a minute. One minute," Im tok. "And e get a way we fit do something like dat, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?

"Because you see ehn e get inside di lungs and go do very well on dem, so e go dey interesting to check dat," im tok.

His comments have dominated social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Many compared his idea to a dangerous viral trend in 2018 where people ate Tide laundry detergent pods.

Lysol, which is one of the America's best known cleaning brands, has been named in tweets at least 125,000 times since the White House news conference.

Owners Reckitt Benckiser said they issued their statement on Friday "due to recent speculation and social media activity".