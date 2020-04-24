Image copyright Getty Images

US actor Tom Hanks writte letter and send one Corona-brand typewriter gift to one Australian boy wey tok say dem dey bully am because of im name, Corona.

Corona De Vries, 8, first write letter to di Toy Story actor and im wife Rita Wilson after dem fell sick with di virus for Queensland.

"I hear for news say you and your wife don get di coronavirus," di boy write. "Una dey OK?"

He add am say im love im name but pipo dey call am "coronavirus" for school.

"I dey always sad and angry wen pipo call me dis. " he write.

For response, Hanks reply wit a letter wey start wit."Dear Friend Corona".

"Your letter make me and my wife feel so wonderful! Thank you for being such a good friend - friends dey make friends feel good wen dem dey down."

Hanks and Wilson don go back to di US afta dem spend almost three weeks dey recover from di virus on di Gold Coast in March.

Di Oscar-winning actor tell di boy: "You be di only person wey I sabi say e get di name Corona-like di ring around di sun, a crown,"

He also send am Corona-brand typewriter, wey im use wen e dey quarantine for di city.

"I tink say dis typewriter go suit you," he tok. "I bin take am to di Gold Coast, and now, e don return back - wit you. Ask any grown up pesin how e dey work and use am to write me back."

Di De Vries family tell Australian tori pipo for Nine News , wey helep Corona deliver im letter to Tom Hanks, say di boy dey very happy to get "new friend for di US".

Corona reach out to Hanks because of im role as Woody for di Toy Story films, im family tok.

Hanks bin use hand to write for di end of di letter say: "PS! You got a friend in ME!" - dis na reference to di theme song of one popular feem .

Last month, di Hollywood couple travel go Australia where Wilson bin give series of concerts and Hanks start to feem one Elvis Presley biopic wey Baz Luhrmann direct.

Tori bin fly upandan say di couple bin catch di virus for US or wen dem dey travel to Australia.