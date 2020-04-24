Pipo dey butcher Dead whale for Finima beach

Image copyright Ebi Johnson Image example Tori be say dem don dey butcher di whale since Thursday 23 April, 2020

Pipo for Mbisu village for Finima community, Bonny local goment don begin butcher one dead whale wey waves carry come di beach.

One son of di soil alias indigene of Finima Dr. Bara Kabaka Brown tell BBC Pidgin say na on Thursday 23 April night na im dem find di whale for di beach and pipo carri knife and machete begin butcher di whale.

Oga Brown wey be di health committee chairman for Finima community say dis dead whale dey pose serious environmental and health danger to di pipo so make goment quick intervene comot di dead whale from di beach.

E never tay wen pipo dey pick dead croacker fish wey dem call 'broke marriage' wey waves also carri come di shoreline for dis same Finima community and Rivers State ministries of Environment, Agriculture and Health don carry samples of di dead fish go test for lab to find out wetin dey kill dem before dis one come dey happen.

Dis result of those lab tests never still come out.