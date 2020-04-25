Money Heist professor hail Ikorodu Bois remake of scene from film

Image copyright Getty Images

Di star of Netflix crime drama series Money Heist, Alvaro Morte, wey act The Professor, don congratulate Ikorodu Bois, one group of Nigerian boys afta dem act one scene from di Spanish-language series.

E be di latest celebrity to notice di talents of di Ikorodu Bois wey get ogbonge online followers sake of dia work of using homemade props to re-act scenes from popular feems.

Morte, wey be cult figure amongst di fans of Money Heist - one of di most-watched shows ontop Netflix - comment for di video wey Ikorodu Bois sahare say dem do "amazing job":

Di Ikorodu Bois - brothers Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, and dia 13-year-old cousin Fawas Aina, get 570,000 followers ontop Instagram and almost 40,000 for Twitter.

Muiz and Malik older brother, Babatunde Sanni, 23, dey manage di group and edit dia videos.