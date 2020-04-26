Kano get only four new cases of Covid-19, see di latest Coronavirus record in Nigeria
- 26 April 2020
Unlike wetin local media dey report, di latest coronavirus cases in Nigeria on Saturday 25 April, 202 no plenti for Kano, north west region of di kontri.
Tori be say local media bin dey report say Kano govnor bin don announce 74 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, but inside di latest case wey BBC Pidgin obtain from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, na just four new cases dey Kano.
NCDC give latest record around 11:55pm 25 April, wey show say na total of 87 new cases of Covid-19 disease dem report for di kontri;
33 in Lagos
18 in Borno
12 in Osun
9 in Katsina
4 in Kano
4 in Ekiti
3 in Edo
3 in Bauchi
1 in Imo.
- 'Lagosians must use face mask from now on or face di law'
- How one Lagos coronavirus testing centre dey operate
- Wetin be di most promising coronavirus drug?
- 'I bury 34 corpses in just four days for Kano'
87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 25, 2020
33 in Lagos
18 in Borno
12 in Osun
9 in Katsina
4 in Kano
4 in Ekiti
3 in Edo
3 in Bauchi
1 in Imo
As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 222
Deaths: 35 pic.twitter.com/La5xzZZe2z
End of Twitter post by @NCDCgov
- How you fit survive pregnancy during dis coronavirus pandemic
- Sex and dating while lockdown dey happun
- BCG vaccine fit work against Covid-19?
- Coronavirus Symptoms - Everitin you need to know dey here
CASE SUMMARY FOR NIGERIA AS AT 25th APRIL 2020
- Total Confirmed cases - 1182
- Discharged - 222
- Death - 35
For inside dis new breakdown - See di number of Covid-19 cases each state get
Lagos-690
FCT-138
Kano-77
Ogun-35
Osun-32
Gombe-30
Katsina-30
Borno-30
Edo-22
Oyo-18
Kwara-11
Akwa Ibom-11
Bauchi-11
Kaduna-10
Ekiti-8
Delta-6
Ondo-3
Rivers-3
Jigawa-2
Enugu-2
Niger-2
Abia-2
Zamfara-2
Sokoto-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Adamawa-1
Plateau-1
Imo-1
One case wey NCDC say dem con fac for Lagos State, travel to Ondo State for treatment.
Therefore, di number of cases inside Lagos now na 689 and di number of cases inside Ondo na 4.
mapped
Confam cases wey dey for di world
Abeg upgrade your browser to see di full interactive
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Last figure update April 25, 2020, 10:14 AM GMT+1
data in detail
|
Deaths
|
Total Cases
|
New Cases
0
10
100
1k
5k
|United States of America
|51864
|903862
|Italy
|25969
|192994
|Spain
|22524
|219764
|France
|22245
|122577
|United Kingdom
|19506
|143464
|Belgium
|6679
|44293
|Germany
|5767
|155054
|Iran
|5574
|88194
|China
|4636
|83899
|Netherlands
|4289
|36540
|Brazil
|3704
|54043
|Turkey
|2600
|104912
|Canada
|2386
|44056
|Sweden
|2152
|17567
|Switzerland
|1589
|28677
|Mexico
|1221
|12872
|Ireland
|1014
|18184
|Portugal
|854
|22797
|India
|780
|24530
|Indonesia
|689
|8211
|Peru
|634
|21648
|Russia
|615
|68622
|Ecuador
|576
|22719
|Romania
|575
|10417
|Austria
|536
|15148
|Poland
|499
|11067
|Philippines
|494
|7294
|Algeria
|415
|3127
|Denmark
|403
|8210
|Japan
|345
|12829
|Egypt
|294
|4092
|Dominican Republic
|267
|5749
|Hungary
|262
|2443
|Pakistan
|253
|11940
|South Korea
|240
|10718
|Colombia
|225
|4881
|Czech Republic
|215
|7273
|Ukraine
|201
|8125
|Norway
|199
|7463
|Isreal
|194
|15058
|Finland
|177
|4395
|Argentina
|176
|3607
|Chile
|174
|12306
|Morocco
|158
|3758
|Panama
|154
|5338
|Bangladesh
|131
|4689
|Greece
|130
|2490
|Saudi Arabia
|127
|15102
|Serbia
|125
|6630
|Malaysia
|98
|5742
|Moldova
|87
|3110
|Iraq
|86
|1708
|Luxembourg
|85
|3695
|Slovenia
|80
|1373
|Australia
|79
|6677
|South Africa
|79
|4220
|United Arab Emirates
|64
|9281
|Belarus
|63
|8773
|FYR Macedonia
|57
|1326
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|55
|1421
|Honduras
|55
|591
|Bulgaria
|54
|1234
|Thailand
|51
|2907
|Croatia
|51
|2009
|Cuba
|49
|1285
|Afghanistan
|47
|1463
|Estonia
|46
|1605
|Bolivia
|44
|807
|Cameroon
|43
|1430
|Lithuania
|41
|1426
|Burkina Faso
|41
|629
|Andorra
|40
|731
|San Marino
|40
|513
|Tunisia
|38
|922
|Channel Islands
|34
|523
|Nigeria
|32
|1095
|Armenia
|28
|1677
|Albania
|27
|678
|Kazakhstan
|25
|2482
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|25
|394
|Lebanon
|24
|696
|Niger
|24
|681
|Azrbaijan
|21
|1592
|Mali
|21
|325
|New Zealand
|18
|1461
|Isle of Man
|18
|308
|Slovakia
|17
|1373
|Somalia
|16
|328
|Sudan
|16
|174
|Kuwait
|15
|2614
|Ivory Coast
|14
|1077
|Cyprus
|14
|804
|Kenya
|14
|336
|Martinique
|14
|170
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|Singapore
|12
|12693
|Latvia
|12
|804
|Uruguay
|12
|563
|Kosovo
|12
|510
|Guadaloupe
|12
|149
|Saint Martin (French part)
|12
|73
|Guatemala
|11
|430
|Bahamas
|11
|73
|Qatar
|10
|8525
|Oman
|10
|1790
|Iceland
|10
|1789
|Ghana
|10
|1279
|Venezuela
|10
|318
|Tanzania
|10
|299
|Mauritius
|9
|331
|Paraguay
|9
|223
|Bahrain
|8
|2518
|Uzbekistan
|8
|1836
|Kyrgyzstan
|8
|665
|El Salvador
|8
|274
|Liberia
|8
|117
|Trinidad and Tobago
|8
|115
|Senegal
|7
|545
|Jordan
|7
|441
|Sri Lanka
|7
|420
|Jamaica
|7
|288
|Guyana
|7
|73
|Guinea
|6
|954
|Costa Rica
|6
|687
|Taiwan
|6
|428
|Montenegro
|6
|319
|Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
|6
|200
|Togo
|6
|90
|Barbados
|6
|77
|Haiti
|6
|72
|Georgia
|5
|456
|Myanmar
|5
|144
|Bermuda
|5
|99
|Palestinian Territories
|4
|484
|Malta
|4
|447
|Mayotte
|4
|354
|Monaco
|4
|94
|Zimbabwe
|4
|29
|Gabon
|3
|172
|Ethiopia
|3
|117
|Zambia
|3
|84
|Syria
|3
|42
|Malawi
|3
|33
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|24
|Nicaragua
|3
|11
|Djibouti
|2
|999
|Aruba
|2
|100
|Sierra Leone
|2
|82
|Lybia
|2
|61
|Angola
|2
|25
|Belize
|2
|18
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|214
|Brunei (Darussalam)
|1
|138
|French Guiana
|1
|111
|Cape Verde
|1
|88
|Liechtenstein
|1
|81
|Cayman Islands
|1
|70
|Benin
|1
|54
|Swaziland
|1
|36
|Botswana
|1
|22
|Curaçao
|1
|16
|Burundi
|1
|11
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|1
|11
|Monteserrat
|1
|11
|Suriname
|1
|10
|Gambia
|1
|10
|Mauritania
|1
|7
|British Virgin Island
|1
|5
|Reunion Island
|0
|412
|Vietnam
|0
|270
|Faroe Islands
|0
|187
|Rwanda
|0
|176
|Gibraltar
|0
|133
|Maldives
|0
|129
|Cambodia
|0
|122
|Madagascar
|0
|122
|Uganda
|0
|75
|Mozambique
|0
|65
|French Polynesia
|0
|57
|Guinea-Bissau
|0
|52
|Nepal
|0
|49
|Chad
|0
|40
|Eritrea
|0
|39
|Mongolia
|0
|37
|Timor-Leste
|0
|24
|Laos
|0
|19
|New Caledonia
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|18
|Central African Republic
|0
|16
|Dominica
|0
|16
|Namibia
|0
|16
|Grenada
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|15
|St Vicent and di Grenadines
|0
|14
|Falkland Islands
|0
|13
|Seychelles
|0
|11
|Greenland
|0
|11
|Vatican
|0
|9
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|8
|Bhutan
|0
|7
|Western Sahara
|0
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|0
|6
|South Sudan
|0
|5
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|0
|4
|Anguilla
|0
|3
|Yemen
|0
|1
Abeg update your browser to see full experience
Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Wen last we update di figures: April 25, 2020, 10:14 AM GMT+1