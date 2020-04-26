Kano get only four new cases of Covid-19, see di latest Coronavirus record in Nigeria

Image copyright Kano state government

Unlike wetin local media dey report, di latest coronavirus cases in Nigeria on Saturday 25 April, 202 no plenti for Kano, north west region of di kontri.

Tori be say local media bin dey report say Kano govnor bin don announce 74 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, but inside di latest case wey BBC Pidgin obtain from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, na just four new cases dey Kano.

NCDC give latest record around 11:55pm 25 April, wey show say na total of 87 new cases of Covid-19 disease dem report for di kontri;‬

‪33 in Lagos‬

‪18 in Borno‬

‪12 in Osun‬

‪9 in Katsina‬

‪4 in Kano‬

‪4 in Ekiti‬

‪3 in Edo‬

‪3 in Bauchi‬

‪1 in Imo.

CASE SUMMARY FOR NIGERIA AS AT 25th APRIL 2020

Total Confirmed cases - 1182

Discharged - 222

Death - 35

For inside dis new breakdown - See di number of Covid-19 cases each state get

‪Lagos-690‬

‪FCT-138‬

‪Kano-77‬

‪Ogun-35‬

‪Osun-32‬

‪Gombe-30‬

‪Katsina-30‬

‪Borno-30‬

‪Edo-22‬

‪Oyo-18‬

‪Kwara-11‬

‪Akwa Ibom-11‬

‪Bauchi-11‬

‪Kaduna-10‬

‪Ekiti-8‬

‪Delta-6‬

‪Ondo-3‬

‪Rivers-3‬

‪Jigawa-2‬

‪Enugu-2‬

‪Niger-2‬

‪Abia-2‬

‪Zamfara-2‬

‪Sokoto-2‬

‪Benue-1‬

‪Anambra-1‬

‪Adamawa-1‬

‪Plateau-1‬

‪Imo-1

One case wey NCDC say dem con fac for Lagos State, travel to Ondo State for treatment.‬

‪Therefore, di number of cases inside Lagos now na 689 and di number of cases inside Ondo na 4.

