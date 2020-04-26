Kano get only four new cases of Covid-19, see di latest Coronavirus record in Nigeria

  • 26 April 2020
Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje Image copyright Kano state government

Unlike wetin local media dey report, di latest coronavirus cases in Nigeria on Saturday 25 April, 202 no plenti for Kano, north west region of di kontri.

Tori be say local media bin dey report say Kano govnor bin don announce 74 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, but inside di latest case wey BBC Pidgin obtain from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, na just four new cases dey Kano.

NCDC give latest record around 11:55pm 25 April, wey show say na total of 87 new cases of Covid-19 disease dem report for di kontri;‬

‪33 in Lagos‬

‪18 in Borno‬

‪12 in Osun‬

‪9 in Katsina‬

‪4 in Kano‬

‪4 in Ekiti‬

‪3 in Edo‬

‪3 in Bauchi‬

‪1 in Imo.

Image copyright AFP
Image example Themal scan to detect pipo wey get Coronavirus

CASE SUMMARY FOR NIGERIA AS AT 25th APRIL 2020

  • Total Confirmed cases - 1182
  • Discharged - 222
  • Death - 35

For inside dis new breakdown - See di number of Covid-19 cases each state get

‪Lagos-690‬

‪FCT-138‬

‪Kano-77‬

‪Ogun-35‬

‪Osun-32‬

‪Gombe-30‬

‪Katsina-30‬

‪Borno-30‬

‪Edo-22‬

‪Oyo-18‬

‪Kwara-11‬

‪Akwa Ibom-11‬

‪Bauchi-11‬

‪Kaduna-10‬

‪Ekiti-8‬

‪Delta-6‬

‪Ondo-3‬

‪Rivers-3‬

‪Jigawa-2‬

‪Enugu-2‬

‪Niger-2‬

‪Abia-2‬

‪Zamfara-2‬

‪Sokoto-2‬

‪Benue-1‬

‪Anambra-1‬

‪Adamawa-1‬

‪Plateau-1‬

‪Imo-1

One case wey NCDC say dem con fac for Lagos State, travel to Ondo State for treatment.‬

‪Therefore, di number of cases inside Lagos now na 689 and di number of cases inside Ondo na 4.

Confam cases wey dey for di world

2775738 cases
197199 deaths
750215 recoveries
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Last figure update April 25, 2020, 10:14 AM GMT+1

Deaths
Total Cases
United States of America 51864 903862
Italy 25969 192994
Spain 22524 219764
France 22245 122577
United Kingdom 19506 143464
Belgium 6679 44293
Germany 5767 155054
Iran 5574 88194
China 4636 83899
Netherlands 4289 36540
Brazil 3704 54043
Turkey 2600 104912
Canada 2386 44056
Sweden 2152 17567
Switzerland 1589 28677
Mexico 1221 12872
Ireland 1014 18184
Portugal 854 22797
India 780 24530
Indonesia 689 8211
Peru 634 21648
Russia 615 68622
Ecuador 576 22719
Romania 575 10417
Austria 536 15148
Poland 499 11067
Philippines 494 7294
Algeria 415 3127
Denmark 403 8210
Japan 345 12829
Egypt 294 4092
Dominican Republic 267 5749
Hungary 262 2443
Pakistan 253 11940
South Korea 240 10718
Colombia 225 4881
Czech Republic 215 7273
Ukraine 201 8125
Norway 199 7463
Isreal 194 15058
Finland 177 4395
Argentina 176 3607
Chile 174 12306
Morocco 158 3758
Panama 154 5338
Bangladesh 131 4689
Greece 130 2490
Saudi Arabia 127 15102
Serbia 125 6630
Malaysia 98 5742
Moldova 87 3110
Iraq 86 1708
Luxembourg 85 3695
Slovenia 80 1373
Australia 79 6677
South Africa 79 4220
United Arab Emirates 64 9281
Belarus 63 8773
FYR Macedonia 57 1326
Bosnia and Herzegovina 55 1421
Honduras 55 591
Bulgaria 54 1234
Thailand 51 2907
Croatia 51 2009
Cuba 49 1285
Afghanistan 47 1463
Estonia 46 1605
Bolivia 44 807
Cameroon 43 1430
Lithuania 41 1426
Burkina Faso 41 629
Andorra 40 731
San Marino 40 513
Tunisia 38 922
Channel Islands 34 523
Nigeria 32 1095
Armenia 28 1677
Albania 27 678
Kazakhstan 25 2482
Democratic Republic of Congo 25 394
Lebanon 24 696
Niger 24 681
Azrbaijan 21 1592
Mali 21 325
New Zealand 18 1461
Isle of Man 18 308
Slovakia 17 1373
Somalia 16 328
Sudan 16 174
Kuwait 15 2614
Ivory Coast 14 1077
Cyprus 14 804
Kenya 14 336
Martinique 14 170
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Singapore 12 12693
Latvia 12 804
Uruguay 12 563
Kosovo 12 510
Guadaloupe 12 149
Saint Martin (French part) 12 73
Guatemala 11 430
Bahamas 11 73
Qatar 10 8525
Oman 10 1790
Iceland 10 1789
Ghana 10 1279
Venezuela 10 318
Tanzania 10 299
Mauritius 9 331
Paraguay 9 223
Bahrain 8 2518
Uzbekistan 8 1836
Kyrgyzstan 8 665
El Salvador 8 274
Liberia 8 117
Trinidad and Tobago 8 115
Senegal 7 545
Jordan 7 441
Sri Lanka 7 420
Jamaica 7 288
Guyana 7 73
Guinea 6 954
Costa Rica 6 687
Taiwan 6 428
Montenegro 6 319
Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) 6 200
Togo 6 90
Barbados 6 77
Haiti 6 72
Georgia 5 456
Myanmar 5 144
Bermuda 5 99
Palestinian Territories 4 484
Malta 4 447
Mayotte 4 354
Monaco 4 94
Zimbabwe 4 29
Gabon 3 172
Ethiopia 3 117
Zambia 3 84
Syria 3 42
Malawi 3 33
Antigua and Barbuda 3 24
Nicaragua 3 11
Djibouti 2 999
Aruba 2 100
Sierra Leone 2 82
Lybia 2 61
Angola 2 25
Belize 2 18
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Equatorial Guinea 1 214
Brunei (Darussalam) 1 138
French Guiana 1 111
Cape Verde 1 88
Liechtenstein 1 81
Cayman Islands 1 70
Benin 1 54
Swaziland 1 36
Botswana 1 22
Curaçao 1 16
Burundi 1 11
Turks and Caicos Islands 1 11
Monteserrat 1 11
Suriname 1 10
Gambia 1 10
Mauritania 1 7
British Virgin Island 1 5
Reunion Island 0 412
Vietnam 0 270
Faroe Islands 0 187
Rwanda 0 176
Gibraltar 0 133
Maldives 0 129
Cambodia 0 122
Madagascar 0 122
Uganda 0 75
Mozambique 0 65
French Polynesia 0 57
Guinea-Bissau 0 52
Nepal 0 49
Chad 0 40
Eritrea 0 39
Mongolia 0 37
Timor-Leste 0 24
Laos 0 19
New Caledonia 0 18
Fiji 0 18
Central African Republic 0 16
Dominica 0 16
Namibia 0 16
Grenada 0 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 15
Saint Lucia 0 15
St Vicent and di Grenadines 0 14
Falkland Islands 0 13
Seychelles 0 11
Greenland 0 11
Vatican 0 9
Papua New Guinea 0 8
Bhutan 0 7
Western Sahara 0 6
Saint Barthelemy 0 6
South Sudan 0 5
São Tomé and Príncipe 0 4
Anguilla 0 3
Yemen 0 1

Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Wen last we update di figures: April 25, 2020, 10:14 AM GMT+1

