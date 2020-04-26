Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kano city

Some popular pipo don die for Kano northwest Nigeria for di last 48 hours and e dey among di things wey Nigerians dey tok about pass for social media.

Dis deaths na di latest ontop tori of say di number of pipo wey don die for di state in the last one week don increase.

See some of dem.

Prof. Ibrahim Ayagi: Among di pipo wey die, professor Ayagi na di most popular because di 80 year old don hold many position for Nigeria including Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.Di professor na also owner to one of di most popular private schools for Kano, Hassan Gwarzo Secondary School wey many children of di rich and powerful dey attend for Kano.

Image copyright Fuad Maikaba Image example Professor Balarabe Maikaba die on Sunday

Prof. Balarabe Maikaba: Dis na di second most popular pesin wey die after Professor Ayagi. As Professor of Mass Communication wey e be for Bayero University Kano, na very popular pesin for Kano media as dem dey always invite am for TV or radio programmes.

Prof. Maikaba: Di professor wey die on Sunday na also brother to popular Kannywood actor Kabiru Maikaba wey also increase dia family popularity for di state.

Professor Aliyu Umar Dikko: Dis na anoda popular man wey die for Kano on Saturday, Professor Dikko na former DVC for Bayero University and pipo wey sabi say e dey responsible for di opening of three faculties of medical sciences for Bayero University.

As pipo dey continue to tok about Kano and di different reports wey dey show say plenti pipo don die for di north western state of Nigeria in di last few weeks, BBC Pidgin don find out say many hospitals wey suppose dey treat pipo no dey operate normal.

As some pipo dey wonder if na coronavirus dey cause di deaths, Kano state Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje say di high numbers wey some media dey parade na propaganda.