Ghana dancing pallbearers go charge US dollars after Covid-19 internet fame

Ghana dancing pallbearers go charge US dollars after Covid-19 internet fame

Dancing pallbearers for Ghana say after Covid-19 pandemic dem go start charge dollars for international burial gigs.

Benjamin Aidoo, de group leader talk BBC Pidgin say although de rates for Ghana go remain de same, dem go begin charge international clients inside dollars.

“Now I go viral, I dey everywhere when dem lit de ban wey de pandemic end, I go charge high…moving outside Ghana e go change into dollars” Mr Aidoo.

De coronavirus pandemic shut down countries den economies bring de world to a standstill.

Chaw govments around de world close dema borders, ban public gatherings, lockdown everybodi plus 'stay home' order to citizens in order to reduce spread of Covid-19.

While millions of people across de world dey under lockdown, boredom dey set in which dey make some people step out to town, while others dey find entertainment online.

De dancing pallbearers from Ghana who dey dance plus coffin on dema shoulder turn major source of entertainment den coronavirus sensitisation message de world over.

Thousands of social media users create plenty internet memes plus de dancing pallbearers, de message behind de pallbearers meme be simple: "stay home or dance plus us."

Chinese company start dey sell dancing pallbearer dolls or like $50 dollars den tins.

De group say dem no make money yet on de viral videos but after de pandemic end, dem go work on dema brand so say money go flow.