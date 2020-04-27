Ghanaians 'question' govment promise to build 88 hospitals in one year

Image copyright Twitter

President Akufo-Addo yesterday announce say govment go soon start de construction of 88 hospitals across de country.

He explain say govment target say dem go finish de project within one year wey dem go build these hospitals for districts wey no get hospitals.

"President Akufo-Addo explain say de coronavirus pandemic expose de massive gap wey dey inside de health sector for Ghana, "we get 88 districts wey no get hospitals. We get six new regions

without regional hospitals"

"We no get enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like Covid-19. We for do something urgently about this," the President talk during en 8th Covid-19 address to Ghanaians.

In addition to de 88 district hospitals, govment say dem go also build 6 new regional hospitals for six regions wey no get hospitals.

Some Ghanaians say na 'audio project'

Some Ghanaians question de 88 hospital project wey govment wan build in one year, dem argue dis just be 'audio hospital'.

Some of de concerns wey people raise be say govmemt abandon hospitals wey previous govment build which be almost complete.

Instead of say dem go continue, dem leave dem dey come build new ones.

Some people dey wonder how govment go finish build 88 hospitals within one year to end of dema term of office, while dem no build hospitals in de last three years of governance.

How govment go finance de hospital project?

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explain say govment go release details on location off de projects den costs in de next few weeks.

According to Mr Nkrumah, de President issue policy instruction so say de Ministers responsible go start de engagement den come to him for sign off on de proposed modelling.

"What he do now be to issue policy instruction that this be what dem go like do" he add.

Some Ghanaians start dey speculate say govment fit use monies dem get from de Covid-19 Trust Fund for de project, but Mr Oppong Nkrumah explain say in due time dem go come out plus de financing details.

Information Minister en response to criticisms say govment abandon hospital projects wey previous govment start be say hospital no be just building wey somebody put up. So if de building no get medical consumables den e no be hospital.

He explain say dem no abandon uncompleted hospitals wey govment inherit, so dem dey work towards building 88 new district hospitals in addition to already existing hospitals wey dey various levels of completion.