Image copyright Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari go address Nigerians on Monday 27 April, 2020, as di latest lockdown wey di Nigerian leader order for parts of di kontri dey expire di same day.

President Buhari go tell Nigerians di order wey go follow Coronavirus lockdown wey im put since 30 March, 2020 for three major towns across di kontri to stop di spread of Covid-19 disease..

According to statement from di president tok tok pesin, Femi Adesina, di live broadcast go happun by 8pm.

And you fit watch di broadcast direct for this page, from wherever you dey.

Dis go be di third time di President go address Nigerians between Sunday 29 March, till date sake of di coronavirus palava wey hit di kontri.

Di West African kontri don dey lockdown since March 30 when di president order total lockdown for Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

On Monday 13 April, 2020, Buhari bin extend di first two week lockdown im declare for Lagos - di kontri bizness capital, neigbouring Ogun and Abuj- di kotrin politcal capital by anoda two weeks.

Now, e no dey clear wetin di president go tok but most Nigerians dey expect extension of di lockdown order wey Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states dey currently observe.

Since 27 February, 2020 wen di first case land Lagos, di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC say dem don test 10,918 pipo for coronavirus for di kontri.

Many dey wonder how dem wan manage di remaining two hundred million pipo wey dey Nigeria population.

As at 26, April 2020, di kontri get 1,273 confam cases of Covid-19 and di virus don spread to 32 out of di 36 states.

Di virus don kill 40 pipo and na Lagos for south west of di kontri get di highest number of cases with 689.

So far 239 don recover from di disease.