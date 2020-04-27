Image copyright Presidency

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don approve to reduce lockdown measures for Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states starting from 9am on 4 May, 2020.

Di Nigerian leader say im reach dis decision based on recommendations from di Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 toged with di Nigeria govnors forum and Federal goment committees.

President Buhari tok dis one for im national broadcast to Nigerians on Monday, 27 April.

Im add say dem go follow up di easing of lockdown wit "strong and aggressive testing and contact tracing measures".

Oda tins wey dey President Buhari speech

1. Select business and offices go open from 9am to 6pm.

2. No movement aka curfew go start from 8pm to 6am.

3. Im announce ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice.

4. Dem go allow partial and controlled inter-state movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

5. Pipo must wear face mask for public places, restriction on social and religious gatherings go remain.

6 Lockdown for Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States go kontinu until Monday, 4th May 2020 by 9am.

7. Di total lockdown wey Kano goment announce recently go remain in place as di above guidelines no go apply to dem.

8. State govnors fit choose to adapt and expand dis guidelines based on dia unique circumstances.