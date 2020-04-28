Image copyright Getty Images

Di Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons no go resume afta France don ban all sporting events, plus di one wey dem wan do behind closed doors, until September.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tok say di 2019-20 sporting season don dey over as im announce plans to ease France coronavirus lockdown on 11 May.

French football goment join-bodi bin dey hope to resume di season on 17 June and finish di campaign on 25 July.

Dem bin suspend football unti further notice for France on 13 March.

We neva know weda Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) go choose to abandon di season without promotion or relegation and no champions or dem go base di outcome of di campaign on current standings.

Defending champions Paris St-Germain dey 12 points clear of Marseille for di top of Ligue 1, wit 10 rounds of matches and one outstanding fixture wey remain to play.

Toulouse dey bottom of di table, 17 points from safety, and 10 points behind Amiens. Nimes na 18th and dem dey relegation play-off spot, three points behind St Etienne wey dey 17th position.

Di top five sides for Ligue 2 dey separated by just four points, with Lorient and Lens currently dey occupy di automatic promotion spots.

Di LFP bin meet 10 of April and dem vote to resume di Ligue 1 season.

However, Philippe tok say: "Di 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, no go fit resume.

"E go dey possible, on sunny days, to practice individual sporting activity outdoors, as dem go respect di rules of social distancing.

"E no go dey possible, whether to practice sport for covered places, nor team or contact sports."

European leagues get until 25 May to tell European football goment join-bodi Uefa weda dem wan complete or cancel dia seasons.

Dem abandon di Dutch top flight on Friday wit no promotion or relegation and no champions, and on Monday Belgian clubs postpone di vote to confam weda dem go cancel dia top flight till next week.

Di head of di Dutch FA tell BBC Sport say im tink say e dey "very doubtful" say Premier League go fit complete di 2019-20 campaign.

Uefa don tok say dem go use on-field performance to determine which clubs go make up di next season European club competitions.

If dem no fit finish, e mean say national associations go need select di clubs to qualify for Europe.