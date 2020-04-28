Prophet T B Joshua, Apostle Suleman, Prophet Odumeje dey 'climb mountain for Covid-19' - See how Nigerians dey react

Nigerians reaction don plenty ontop di prophet wey dey tok say dem go defeat coronavirus with prayer and fasting.

Of course, sabi pipo don tok say na only social distancing and to dey wash hands fit help reduce di spread of COVID-19 but some pastor tok say dem believe prayer and fasting fit work wonders.

Last month, one popular prophet for eastern Nigeria, Chukwuemeka Odumeje wey be founder Holy ghost intervention Ministry, say im go show coronavirus why dem dey call am "di end of sickness".

Anoda prophet, Apostle Suleman Johnson, wey be President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, dey beg goment to allow dem go isolation wit coronavirus patients.

"Abeg (referring to di goment) allow us go and pray for COVID-19 patients. Allow us to go there (isolation centres), dat na why men of God dey," he na wetin di pastor tok for one of im broadcast.

Di pastor of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), don also declared seven-day Prayer and Fasting programme to fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) killing pipo for di world.

But di pesin wey dey make pipo tok pass for social media na TB Joshua. Di prophet don carri mattress and pillow go mountain to go pray for coronavirus to end.

Prophet Joshua don first tok say coronavirus go end for March during one church service but as di virus no gree go, di man of god don go mountain to pray.

One Twitter user gada all di pastors togeda say dem be "showmen"

Kong Nonny wey dey Twitter say na photoshoot TB Joshua go do for mountain.

See wetin oda pipo dey tok

