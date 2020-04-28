Buhari speech on lockdown extension: Funny memes Nigerians use react

  • 28 April 2020
Meme Image copyright Twitter

Minutes afta Nigeria President address di nation on 27, April, 2020, 4th of May begin trend.

Many pipo bin dey wait to hear wetin go be di next step, afta President order lockdown for Lagos, Ogun and di Federal Capital Territory Abuja, to stop di spread of coronavirus for di kontri.

Some of di key point of di speech di president give na:

  • Lockdown for Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States go continue till Monday, 4th May 2020 by 9am.
  • Total lockdown for Kano state.
  • No travel for non-essential duty from state to state till further notice.
  • Some business and offices go open from 9am to 6pm.
  • Curfew go start from 8pm to 6am.
  • Pipo must wear face mask for public places while di restriction on social and religious gatherings go remain.

Nigerians enta social media afta di broadcast to react with memes as e dey do dem.

Wait oh, more still dey...

President Buhari first order lockdwon of Ogun, Lagos and FCT on 30 March wey last for 14 days, im later extend am for anoda 14 days, before dis further one week wey go end on di 4th of May.

As at 27 April, 2020, di kontri get 1337 confam cases of coronavirus, 40 pipo don die and dem don discharge 255 pipo.

mapped

Confam cases wey dey for di world

2984538 cases
209643 deaths
839120 recoveries
Group 4

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Last figure update April 27, 2020, 9:00 PM GMT+1

data in detail

Deaths
Total Cases
Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Wen last we update di figures: April 27, 2020, 9:00 PM GMT+1

