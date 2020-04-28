Buhari speech on lockdown extension: Funny memes Nigerians use react
- 28 April 2020
Minutes afta Nigeria President address di nation on 27, April, 2020, 4th of May begin trend.
Many pipo bin dey wait to hear wetin go be di next step, afta President order lockdown for Lagos, Ogun and di Federal Capital Territory Abuja, to stop di spread of coronavirus for di kontri.
Some of di key point of di speech di president give na:
- Lockdown for Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States go continue till Monday, 4th May 2020 by 9am.
- Total lockdown for Kano state.
- No travel for non-essential duty from state to state till further notice.
- Some business and offices go open from 9am to 6pm.
- Curfew go start from 8pm to 6am.
- Pipo must wear face mask for public places while di restriction on social and religious gatherings go remain.
Nigerians enta social media afta di broadcast to react with memes as e dey do dem.
When Corona Virus catches you outside after 8pm 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Opeyemi Abdulsalam (@_yinke) April 27, 2020
3rd Mainland Bridge
Vitamin C
4th of May
Buhari pic.twitter.com/WS67S9nGy9
End of Twitter post by @_yinke
When I get home 7:59pm on the 4th of May and I can't find my keys. pic.twitter.com/D9LtEZnx4z— Trade Hub (Fitness Fanatic) (@teajaystyles) April 28, 2020
End of Twitter post by @teajaystyles
"If it did not see you, it can't attack you" Nigerians, this is how I'm wearing my facemask once it is 7:59pm 4th of May. pic.twitter.com/B9aHoM2mDD— living king (@ToyosiAG) April 27, 2020
End of Twitter post by @ToyosiAG
When Coronavirus enter computer village 4th of MAY #LockdownEnd pic.twitter.com/7uuIUvCufs— EMMALEX BAYO (@EMMALEXB) April 28, 2020
End of Twitter post by @EMMALEXB
When COVID19 sees you dragging for bus with 67 other people at Costain bus stop on Monday 4th of May pic.twitter.com/mLGcytZaUX— Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) April 27, 2020
End of Twitter post by @aproko_doctor
when HR sends email to resume work on the 4th of may unfailingly— Domopoppin' (@Dominik_l) April 27, 2020
me - pic.twitter.com/LNTrp6syUK
End of Twitter post by @Dominik_l
- How you fit survive pregnancy during dis coronavirus pandemic
- Sex and dating while lockdown dey happun
- BCG vaccine fit work against Covid-19?
- Coronavirus Symptoms - Everitin you need to know dey here
Wait oh, more still dey...
From 4th of May in Lagos— Emerald 💚 هداية (@Mz_Tosyn) April 27, 2020
Head corona: how many people did you get today
Agent corona: pic.twitter.com/dKPRIEt9Fb
End of Twitter post by @Mz_Tosyn
Corona Virus hearing Buhari’s speech that Nigerians are coming out on the 4th of May 😂 pic.twitter.com/IRorhjegCx— Feyisetan (@Fehyie) April 27, 2020
End of Twitter post by @Fehyie
Buhari : From 4th of May, there’s going to be a 8pm to 6am curfew.— Emmanuel Alexander Obi (@JustEmmah_) April 27, 2020
Lagos traffic: pic.twitter.com/FIAs3Ix1vq
End of Twitter post by @JustEmmah_
After the 4th of May ..... 😂😂😂— Man of Fire🔥 (@The_BizOfficial) April 27, 2020
Buhari Nigerians #LockdownEnd Lagos pic.twitter.com/vBETsGuET4
End of Twitter post by @The_BizOfficial
How me and my coworkers be stepping into the office on 4th of May. pic.twitter.com/IcwGbkOgUz— chukydyk (@chukydyk2) April 27, 2020
End of Twitter post by @chukydyk2
President Buhari first order lockdwon of Ogun, Lagos and FCT on 30 March wey last for 14 days, im later extend am for anoda 14 days, before dis further one week wey go end on di 4th of May.
As at 27 April, 2020, di kontri get 1337 confam cases of coronavirus, 40 pipo don die and dem don discharge 255 pipo.
mapped
Confam cases wey dey for di world
Abeg upgrade your browser to see di full interactive
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Last figure update April 27, 2020, 9:00 PM GMT+1
data in detail
|
Deaths
|
Total Cases
|
New Cases
0
10
100
1k
5k
|United States of America
|55470
|977490
|Italy
|26977
|199414
|Spain
|23521
|229422
|France
|23293
|128339
|United Kingdom
|21092
|157149
|Belgium
|7207
|46687
|Germany
|6021
|158213
|Iran
|5806
|91472
|China
|4637
|83912
|Netherlands
|4518
|38250
|Brazil
|4298
|63328
|Turkey
|2900
|112261
|Canada
|2795
|49084
|Sweden
|2274
|18926
|Switzerland
|1640
|29164
|Mexico
|1351
|14677
|Ireland
|1102
|19648
|Portugal
|928
|24027
|India
|886
|28380
|Russia
|794
|87147
|Indonesia
|765
|9096
|Peru
|728
|27517
|Romania
|631
|11339
|Ecuador
|576
|22719
|Poland
|562
|11902
|Austria
|549
|15274
|Philippines
|511
|7777
|Algeria
|432
|3517
|Denmark
|427
|8698
|Japan
|372
|13441
|Egypt
|337
|4782
|Pakistan
|292
|13915
|Dominican Republic
|282
|6293
|Hungary
|280
|2583
|Colombia
|244
|5379
|South Korea
|243
|10738
|Czech Republic
|222
|7431
|Ukraine
|220
|9009
|Norway
|205
|7554
|Isreal
|202
|15466
|Chile
|198
|13813
|Finland
|193
|4695
|Argentina
|192
|3892
|Panama
|165
|5779
|Morocco
|162
|4120
|Bangladesh
|152
|5913
|Saudi Arabia
|144
|18811
|Greece
|136
|2534
|Serbia
|125
|6630
|Moldova
|102
|3481
|Malaysia
|99
|5820
|Luxembourg
|88
|3729
|Iraq
|88
|1847
|South Africa
|87
|4546
|Australia
|83
|6714
|Slovenia
|83
|1402
|United Arab Emirates
|82
|10839
|Belarus
|75
|11289
|FYR Macedonia
|65
|1399
|Honduras
|61
|661
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|60
|1565
|Croatia
|59
|2039
|Bulgaria
|58
|1363
|Afghanistan
|57
|1703
|Cameroon
|56
|1621
|Cuba
|56
|1389
|Thailand
|52
|2931
|Estonia
|50
|1647
|Bolivia
|50
|950
|Burkina Faso
|42
|632
|Lithuania
|41
|1449
|San Marino
|41
|538
|Nigeria
|40
|1273
|Andorra
|40
|738
|Tunisia
|38
|949
|Channel Islands
|35
|525
|Armenia
|29
|1808
|Niger
|29
|696
|Albania
|28
|736
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|28
|459
|Somalia
|26
|480
|Kazakhstan
|25
|2835
|Lebanon
|24
|710
|Mali
|23
|389
|Kuwait
|22
|3288
|Azrbaijan
|22
|1678
|Sudan
|22
|275
|Isle of Man
|20
|308
|New Zealand
|19
|1469
|Slovakia
|18
|1381
|Cyprus
|15
|822
|Uruguay
|15
|606
|Guatemala
|15
|500
|Singapore
|14
|14423
|Ivory Coast
|14
|1150
|Kenya
|14
|363
|Martinique
|14
|175
|Latvia
|13
|818
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|Saint Martin (French part)
|13
|74
|Kosovo
|12
|510
|Guadaloupe
|12
|149
|Liberia
|12
|124
|Ghana
|11
|1550
|Bahamas
|11
|80
|Qatar
|10
|11244
|Oman
|10
|2049
|Iceland
|10
|1792
|Mauritius
|10
|334
|Venezuela
|10
|325
|Tanzania
|10
|299
|Senegal
|9
|736
|Paraguay
|9
|228
|Bahrain
|8
|2723
|Uzbekistan
|8
|1904
|Kyrgyzstan
|8
|695
|El Salvador
|8
|323
|Trinidad and Tobago
|8
|116
|Guyana
|8
|74
|Guinea
|7
|996
|Sri Lanka
|7
|588
|Jordan
|7
|449
|Jamaica
|7
|350
|Montenegro
|7
|321
|Costa Rica
|6
|695
|Georgia
|6
|496
|Taiwan
|6
|429
|Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
|6
|200
|Bermuda
|6
|109
|Togo
|6
|98
|Barbados
|6
|79
|Haiti
|6
|74
|Myanmar
|5
|146
|Malta
|4
|450
|Mayotte
|4
|401
|Monaco
|4
|94
|Sierra Leone
|4
|93
|Zimbabwe
|4
|31
|Gabon
|3
|176
|Ethiopia
|3
|124
|Zambia
|3
|88
|Syria
|3
|43
|Malawi
|3
|36
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|24
|Nicaragua
|3
|13
|Djibouti
|2
|1035
|Palestinian Territories
|2
|342
|Aruba
|2
|100
|Lybia
|2
|61
|Angola
|2
|26
|Belize
|2
|18
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|258
|Brunei (Darussalam)
|1
|138
|French Guiana
|1
|111
|Cape Verde
|1
|109
|Liechtenstein
|1
|82
|Guinea-Bissau
|1
|73
|Cayman Islands
|1
|70
|Swaziland
|1
|65
|Benin
|1
|64
|Botswana
|1
|22
|Curaçao
|1
|16
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|1
|12
|Monteserrat
|1
|11
|Burundi
|1
|11
|Gambia
|1
|10
|Suriname
|1
|10
|Mauritania
|1
|7
|British Virgin Island
|1
|6
|Reunion Island
|0
|417
|Vietnam
|0
|270
|Maldives
|0
|226
|Rwanda
|0
|191
|Faroe Islands
|0
|187
|Gibraltar
|0
|141
|Madagascar
|0
|128
|Cambodia
|0
|122
|Uganda
|0
|79
|Mozambique
|0
|76
|French Polynesia
|0
|57
|Nepal
|0
|52
|Chad
|0
|46
|Eritrea
|0
|39
|Mongolia
|0
|38
|Timor-Leste
|0
|24
|Laos
|0
|19
|Central African Republic
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|18
|New Caledonia
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|16
|Dominica
|0
|16
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|15
|St Vicent and di Grenadines
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|13
|Seychelles
|0
|11
|Greenland
|0
|11
|Vatican
|0
|9
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|8
|Bhutan
|0
|7
|Western Sahara
|0
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|0
|6
|South Sudan
|0
|6
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|0
|4
|Anguilla
|0
|3
|Yemen
|0
|1
Abeg update your browser to see full experience
Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Wen last we update di figures: April 27, 2020, 9:00 PM GMT+1