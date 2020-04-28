Image copyright Twitter

Minutes afta Nigeria President address di nation on 27, April, 2020, 4th of May begin trend.

Many pipo bin dey wait to hear wetin go be di next step, afta President order lockdown for Lagos, Ogun and di Federal Capital Territory Abuja, to stop di spread of coronavirus for di kontri.

Some of di key point of di speech di president give na:

Lockdown for Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States go continue till Monday, 4th May 2020 by 9am.

Total lockdown for Kano state.

No travel for non-essential duty from state to state till further notice.

Some business and offices go open from 9am to 6pm.

Curfew go start from 8pm to 6am.

Pipo must wear face mask for public places while di restriction on social and religious gatherings go remain.

Nigerians enta social media afta di broadcast to react with memes as e dey do dem.

Skip Twitter post by @_yinke When Corona Virus catches you outside after 8pm 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



3rd Mainland Bridge

Vitamin C

4th of May

Buhari pic.twitter.com/WS67S9nGy9 — Opeyemi Abdulsalam (@_yinke) April 27, 2020

"If it did not see you, it can't attack you" Nigerians, this is how I'm wearing my facemask once it is 7:59pm 4th of May. pic.twitter.com/B9aHoM2mDD — living king (@ToyosiAG) April 27, 2020

When COVID19 sees you dragging for bus with 67 other people at Costain bus stop on Monday 4th of May pic.twitter.com/mLGcytZaUX — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) April 27, 2020

Wait oh, more still dey...

Skip Twitter post by @Mz_Tosyn From 4th of May in Lagos



Head corona: how many people did you get today



Agent corona: pic.twitter.com/dKPRIEt9Fb — Emerald 💚 هداية (@Mz_Tosyn) April 27, 2020

President Buhari first order lockdwon of Ogun, Lagos and FCT on 30 March wey last for 14 days, im later extend am for anoda 14 days, before dis further one week wey go end on di 4th of May.

As at 27 April, 2020, di kontri get 1337 confam cases of coronavirus, 40 pipo don die and dem don discharge 255 pipo.

mapped Confam cases wey dey for di world Confam case in The world Africa North America Latin America plus di Caribbean Asia Europe Middle East Oceania 2984538 cases 209643 deaths 839120 recoveries Group 4 Abeg upgrade your browser to see di full interactive Di circles dey show di numba of confam coronavirus case per kontri. Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies