Lockdown in Nigeria: How Nigeria plan to fight coronavirus without ban on movement
Starting from May 4, 2020, di lockdown measures from Lagos, Ogun and di capital Abuja go reduce according to di kontri President Muhammadu Buhari.
Di president bin address im kontri pipo for inside state broadcast on Monday ontop di coronavirus palava.
For im speech, Presido Buhari order two-week total lockdown for Kano state north west of di kontri with immediate effect.
As at 27, April 2020, di kontri get 1,337 confam cases of Covid-19 with 40 deaths and 239 pipo don recover from di disease.
Lagos for south west of di kontri get di highest number of cases with 764.
Govnor of di state Babajide Sanwo-Olu say Lagos go soon release dia own plan on how to move forward based on wetin di president tok.
Na since March 30 wey some parts of di kontri don dey on lockdown sake of di coronavirus palava and as President Buhari tok say im go reduce di lockdown, some pipo dey wonder how di kontri wan fight di virus if dem no lockdown totally.
But goment say dem get plan.
How Nigeria plan to fight coronavirus without lockdown?
According to Nigeria centre for disease control, dis na some of di plans wey dem want use to take fight di deadly coronavirus palava.
- Overnight curfew go start from 8pm to 6am every day. Dis one mean say no movement during dat period except for pipo wey dey for essential services;
- Face mask or covering of face go dey compulsory for public from now on and pipo must wash dia hand regularly & practice physical distancing, & avoid non-essential movement & large gatherings too.
- No non-essential inter-state passenger travel for now until further notice.
- Na only partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services dem go allow for now.
- NCDC go begin aggressive testing & contact tracing measures.