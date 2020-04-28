Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari FACEBOOK Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don ease di lockdown for some state for di kontri from May 4

Starting from May 4, 2020, di lockdown measures from Lagos, Ogun and di capital Abuja go reduce according to di kontri President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di president bin address im kontri pipo for inside state broadcast on Monday ontop di coronavirus palava.

For im speech, Presido Buhari order two-week total lockdown for Kano state north west of di kontri with immediate effect.

As at 27, April 2020, di kontri get 1,337 confam cases of Covid-19 with 40 deaths and 239 pipo don recover from di disease.

Lagos for south west of di kontri get di highest number of cases with 764.

Govnor of di state Babajide Sanwo-Olu say Lagos go soon release dia own plan on how to move forward based on wetin di president tok.

H.E President @MBuhari's address on the lockdown and efforts at stopping the spread of #COVID19 going forward.



While we will share a broader framework in the next few days, I want to reiterate some of the things shared by the President. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 27, 2020

Empty road for Lagos, during di lockdown wey President Buhari bin impose

Na since March 30 wey some parts of di kontri don dey on lockdown sake of di coronavirus palava and as President Buhari tok say im go reduce di lockdown, some pipo dey wonder how di kontri wan fight di virus if dem no lockdown totally.

But goment say dem get plan.

How Nigeria plan to fight coronavirus without lockdown?

According to Nigeria centre for disease control, dis na some of di plans wey dem want use to take fight di deadly coronavirus palava.