Kano deaths: Doctors deny tori say dem run comot di state sake of how pipo dey die

Mansur Abubakar BBC News Pidgin, Kano
  • 28 April 2020
Dem dey bury pesin for Kano Image copyright Getty Images
Image example Kano goment say di pipo wey dey die from Kano recently dey die from Malaria, Hypertension, Diabetes and meningitis

Chairman of di Nigerian Medical Association for Kano, north west of di kontri Dr Sanusi Mohammed Bala don deny tori say doctors dey run comot di state.

Dis wan dey come ontop tori say di state don record increase in di number of pipo wey don die recently.

Some patients don complain say many of di hospitals no dey operate well and dis wan make many sick pipo no dey get beta care.

Sani Adamu tell BBC say e visit one hospital but e say e come back without seeing anybody.

"I visit di hospital early mo-mo but doctor no come. I dey dia till 1pm before i decide say make I go visit chemist wey dey my area."

For ministry of health wey suppose dey make sure say doctors and every health worker dey come work, no staff dey available for di second day according di security.

But Dr Bala say doctors dey work based on a new strategy to stop di spread of coronavirus.

"No be true say doctors dey run from work na just style of operation wey change for all hospitals so dat we no go come dey spread Covid-19."

"Every hospital for Kano get procedure before you see doctor especially for emergency patients because as dis disease dey, everybody need to be careful but Kano doctors dey fully on ground and dem dey do dia work na just mischief makers wey wan create problem dey say we don run." Bala tok.
Image example Four professors die in di space of 48 hours, over di weekend

Kano bin dey on two weeks lockdown wey govnor Abdullahi Ganduje put after cases of coronavirus increase for di state and yesterday Nigeria President Buhari for speech say e don order anoda two weeks of lockdown for Kano.
Image example Yakubu say e dey lose up to N100,000 daily because of Kano lockdown

So how pipo dey cope with di lock down for Kano?

'I dey lose N100,000 daily'

Yakubu Mohammed wey dey sell clothing material for Kano tell BBC say, wetin e dey lose daily reach N100,000 wey be about $200, because of di total lockdown wey dey Kano.

Yakubu wey get shop for Sabon Gari market say e pain am wella, after e listen to President Buhari speech because Ramadan fasting and sallah period na wen im market dey boom pass.

"Everyday wetin I dey lose fit reach N100,000 because of dis Kano lockdown, I no expect say President Buhari go add anoda two weeks for us.

"My customers from all over Nigeria dey call me say dia materials don finish but unfortunately dem no fit come Kano come buy because of dis lockdown even pipo wey I dey buy from for Aba dis lockdown dey affect dem and dem tell me so for phone." Im tok.

Yakubu wey be Bayero University graduate say las-las e dey hope say when tins return normal im business go quick pick up after di loss time.

For Umar Sani wey dey pack dust bin to go throwey for pipo, e say lockdown no dey make pipo comot go buy tins so im business also dey affected.

"Dust bin no dey too dey pipo house now because if pesin no comot buy e no go get wetin to throwey so my business also dey affected by dis lockdwon."

As at 27, April, 2020, Kano get 77 cases of coronavirus and three don pipo die.

Di state don also begin test pipo again afta dem pause wen some of di health workers test positive for Covid-19.

Kano na commercial capital of northern Nigeria and even neighbouring kontries like Niger Republic and Chad dey enter Kano do business wey go make di impact of di lockdown heavy for di pipo.

