Image copyright Pfizer

Pfizer, one American biopharmaceutical company, don tok say im COVID-19 vaccine go dey reasy for emergency use by September.

Di pharmaceutical giant, on Wednesday tok say dem go begin test di experimental vaccine for di US next week, wit hope say by dat time dem go don get approval from American goment.

Dis dey come one week afta Germany approve human trial of di COVID-19 vaccine wey Pfizer and one oda German comany join bodi do.

Di vaccine, wey dem call BNT162, na one Mainz-based company wey be Biontech develop am.

Di company bin tok say dem go test di vaccine for US afta di human trials for Germany.

Di United Kingdom don also announce say di clinical trials of one likely COVID-19 vaccine.

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) said e get up to 20 different potential COVID-19 vaccines wey dem don dey develop.

Some of di companies wey dey work on di vaccine say dem work very fast for testing as experts don predict say di COVID-19 pandemic fit last till 2021.