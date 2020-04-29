Image copyright Lagos State Goment Image example Govnor Sanwo-Olu announce di new order on Wednesday 29 April, 2020.

As Nigeria president don announce say dem go begin to ease di lockdown for Lagos and Ogun states plus Abuja di kontri capital, dis na di new rules wey Lagos goment don order.

1. Official work hours go be from 9am to 3pm.

2, Offices go dey operate at 60% capacity with infrared thermometer and tins to use do cleaning.

3, Commercial buses go dey operate for 60% capacity. Okada still dey under ban. Boats go dey run from 6am to 6pm.

4, Entertainment and event centres go still dey closed for now. Swimming pools and parks go dey lockdown for di next two weeks.

5, Burials go fit hold but with no more than 20 pipo and dem must maintain physical distance, plus no party after burial.

6, Curfew go begin from 8pm to 6am.

7, Schools still dey closed.

8, Markets and malls go dey operate from 9am to 3pm.

9, NURTW, NECA, MAN go work with state goment to arrange how dia own work go be.

10, Worship centres go still dey closed.

11, Civil servants from level 1-12 go still remain at home.

12, Banks and financial institutions go resume work but go maintain di 9am to 3pm order.

No interstate movement. Wey mean say pesin no fit comot or enter into Lagos.

Evri office or shop and motor parks wey open must to get water and soap for hand washing and evri pesin must to dey wear face masks.

Goment go set up whistle blowers to monitor compliance, and if any whistle blower get info, make e send give goment numbers according to govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.