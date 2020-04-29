Image copyright Getty Images Image example The actor was diagnosed with a rare illness in 2018

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, wey dey popular around di world for di role wey im play for Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World don die at di age of 53.

Im agency say Khan die for hospital for di western city of Mumbai.

For 2018, di actor bin post for Twitter say im get endocrine tumour, one sickness wey dey affect cells for pesin body wey dey release hormones inside di bloodstream.

Im bin dey receive treatment for one London hospital.

Two months afta im tok about im sickness for public, im write open letter about im experience with di cancer treatment, im tok about di "intensity" of im pain and di "uncertainty" of life.

Many of im fans around di world reach out to am to try to support am.

Bollywood stars and politicians don begin pay tribute to am on social media.

"Incredible talent... gracious colleague... very good contributor to di world of Cinema...e leave us too soon… e go create huge gap," dat na wetin superstar actor Amitabh Bachchan wey work with am for Piku tweet.

For 2013, Khan win India National Film Award for im leading role for Paan Singh Tomar, di life story about one top athlete wey become bandit.