Image copyright @IAOkowa Twitter Image example Delta State Govnor Ifenayi Okowa

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, don announce say dem go relax di lockdown dor di state starting from Thursday 30th April, 2020, to make pipo for di state continue with dia business paro.

Na for during one broadcast on Tuesday, di governor explain say di dusk-to-dawn (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) curfew wey dem bin put April 15 go still continue.

"E don become important to partially lift di ban on movement within di State to fit make our pipo do dia economic business activities between di hours of 6am and 7pm."

"For dis reason, from Thursday, 30th April, dis partial restriction on movement go take effect — with new set of specific guidelines wey our security agencies go enforce so dat all of una go dey safe.

Image copyright @IAOkowa Twitter Image example Delta State get seven confirmed cases of Covid-19

So wetin you fit do and no do wen dem relax di lockdown?

Governor Okowa list four rules wey all citizens and residents of Delta State go follow starting on 30th April.

1. E dey mandatory for all residents of Delta State to use face-masks for public places. 'Public places' include offices, markets, malls, supermarkets, salons, hospitals and health clinics, churches, mosques, and all oda 'approved' gatherings.

2. All conferences, sporting activities, gathering of pipo for convention/event centres, sports fields, public/open spaces, plus recreational and cultural/communal activities remain banned until 31st May 2020.

3. Burials and weddings go dey allowed but everybody must obey di social distancing rule of maintaining 6ft distance among those wey go attend di event. And also di number of guests must not pass 50.

4. All schools, both public and private, go remain close until Sunday, 31st May 2020.

5. All entertainment centres, including cinemas, bars and night clubs go remain close until Sunday, 31st May 2020.

6. All restaurants and canteens go follow strict 'take-away only' policy; while authorities go allow hotels to open (with in-room dining). But hotel restaurants, bars and night clubs must remain closed till further notice.

7. Di state go allow Transport services to operate. But dem must not pass di following numbers of passengers:

Kekes — Two passengers for di back;

Taxis —One passenger for front and 2 for di back;

16/18 Seater Busses — 10 to 12 passengers maximum.

8. Airports for di state go remain close to passenger traffic till further notice.

Finally, concerning di rules for place of worship, di governor say im go meet with religious leaders for di state tomorrow to discuss all di possible options. But for now, dem all religious crusades/conventions still remain ban till further notice.

Delta state goment bin declare lockdown on April 1, 2020, as part of way to check di spread of Covid-19 inside di state.

As at Tuesday 28 April, di state don discharge two patients wey get coronavirus and dis come make dem get only four active case of di virus. In total, di state don record seven cases of Covid-19 and one death.

mapped Confam cases wey dey for di world Confam case in The world Africa North America Latin America plus di Caribbean Asia Europe Middle East Oceania 3050453 cases 214392 deaths 869806 recoveries Group 4 Abeg upgrade your browser to see di full interactive Di circles dey show di numba of confam coronavirus case per kontri. Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies