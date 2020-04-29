Delta State lockdown: Wetin you fit do and no do afta goment comot ban on movement
- 29 April 2020
- Share dis with Facebook
- Share dis with Messenger
- Share dis with Twitter
- Share dis with Email
- Share dis with Facebook
- Share dis with WhatsApp
- Share dis with Messenger
- Share dis with Twitter
-
Share
Share dis with
-
-
MessengerShare dis with Messenger
-
MessengerShare dis with Messenger
-
-
-
Copy dis linkhttps://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-52469600?at_custom4=AF48BCBE-8A07-11EA-8B4A-E4F6FCA12A29&at_custom2=facebook_page&at_custom3=BBC+News+Pidgin&at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_medium=custom7&at_campaign=64Read oda things we concern sharing
Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, don announce say dem go relax di lockdown dor di state starting from Thursday 30th April, 2020, to make pipo for di state continue with dia business paro.
Na for during one broadcast on Tuesday, di governor explain say di dusk-to-dawn (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) curfew wey dem bin put April 15 go still continue.
"E don become important to partially lift di ban on movement within di State to fit make our pipo do dia economic business activities between di hours of 6am and 7pm."
- How Nigeria plan to fight coronavirus without lockdown
- See di main tins President Buhari tok for im April 27 speech to Nigerians
- Deaths in Kano: Wetin we know so far
"For dis reason, from Thursday, 30th April, dis partial restriction on movement go take effect — with new set of specific guidelines wey our security agencies go enforce so dat all of una go dey safe.
So wetin you fit do and no do wen dem relax di lockdown?
Governor Okowa list four rules wey all citizens and residents of Delta State go follow starting on 30th April.
1. E dey mandatory for all residents of Delta State to use face-masks for public places. 'Public places' include offices, markets, malls, supermarkets, salons, hospitals and health clinics, churches, mosques, and all oda 'approved' gatherings.
2. All conferences, sporting activities, gathering of pipo for convention/event centres, sports fields, public/open spaces, plus recreational and cultural/communal activities remain banned until 31st May 2020.
3. Burials and weddings go dey allowed but everybody must obey di social distancing rule of maintaining 6ft distance among those wey go attend di event. And also di number of guests must not pass 50.
4. All schools, both public and private, go remain close until Sunday, 31st May 2020.
5. All entertainment centres, including cinemas, bars and night clubs go remain close until Sunday, 31st May 2020.
6. All restaurants and canteens go follow strict 'take-away only' policy; while authorities go allow hotels to open (with in-room dining). But hotel restaurants, bars and night clubs must remain closed till further notice.
7. Di state go allow Transport services to operate. But dem must not pass di following numbers of passengers:
Kekes — Two passengers for di back;
Taxis —One passenger for front and 2 for di back;
16/18 Seater Busses — 10 to 12 passengers maximum.
8. Airports for di state go remain close to passenger traffic till further notice.
- How to know face mask wey go fit protect you from Covid-19
- How long coronavirus dey last ontop surface?
- BCG vaccine fit work against Covid-19?
- Coronavirus Symptoms - Everitin you need to know dey here
Finally, concerning di rules for place of worship, di governor say im go meet with religious leaders for di state tomorrow to discuss all di possible options. But for now, dem all religious crusades/conventions still remain ban till further notice.
Delta state goment bin declare lockdown on April 1, 2020, as part of way to check di spread of Covid-19 inside di state.
As at Tuesday 28 April, di state don discharge two patients wey get coronavirus and dis come make dem get only four active case of di virus. In total, di state don record seven cases of Covid-19 and one death.
mapped
Confam cases wey dey for di world
Abeg upgrade your browser to see di full interactive
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Last figure update April 28, 2020, 7:07 PM GMT+1
data in detail
|
Deaths
|
Total Cases
|
New Cases
0
10
100
1k
5k
|United States of America
|57171
|1000900
|Italy
|27359
|201505
|Spain
|23822
|232128
|France
|23293
|128339
|United Kingdom
|21678
|161145
|Belgium
|7331
|47334
|Germany
|6174
|159137
|Iran
|5877
|92584
|Brazil
|4674
|68188
|China
|4637
|83938
|Netherlands
|4566
|38421
|Turkey
|2992
|114653
|Canada
|2851
|49751
|Sweden
|2355
|19621
|Switzerland
|1699
|29264
|Mexico
|1434
|15529
|Ireland
|1102
|19648
|Portugal
|948
|24322
|India
|939
|29451
|Russia
|867
|93558
|Peru
|782
|28699
|Indonesia
|773
|9511
|Ecuador
|663
|23240
|Romania
|663
|11616
|Poland
|596
|12218
|Austria
|569
|15357
|Philippines
|530
|7958
|Algeria
|437
|3649
|Denmark
|434
|8851
|Japan
|385
|13614
|Egypt
|359
|5042
|Pakistan
|312
|14514
|Hungary
|291
|2649
|Dominican Republic
|286
|6416
|Colombia
|253
|5597
|South Korea
|244
|10752
|Ukraine
|239
|9410
|Czech Republic
|225
|7486
|Isreal
|208
|15589
|Chile
|207
|14365
|Norway
|206
|7619
|Finland
|199
|4740
|Argentina
|197
|4003
|Panama
|167
|6021
|Morocco
|165
|4252
|Bangladesh
|155
|6462
|Saudi Arabia
|152
|20077
|Greece
|138
|2566
|Serbia
|125
|6630
|Moldova
|103
|3638
|Malaysia
|100
|5851
|South Africa
|90
|4793
|Iraq
|90
|1928
|United Arab Emirates
|89
|11380
|Luxembourg
|89
|3741
|Slovenia
|86
|1408
|Australia
|83
|6721
|Belarus
|79
|12208
|FYR Macedonia
|71
|1421
|Honduras
|64
|702
|Croatia
|63
|2047
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|63
|1585
|Afghanistan
|58
|1828
|Cameroon
|58
|1705
|Cuba
|58
|1437
|Bulgaria
|58
|1399
|Thailand
|54
|2938
|Bolivia
|53
|1014
|Estonia
|50
|1660
|Lithuania
|44
|1344
|Burkina Faso
|42
|635
|San Marino
|41
|538
|Nigeria
|40
|1337
|Andorra
|40
|743
|Tunisia
|39
|967
|Channel Islands
|36
|530
|Armenia
|30
|1867
|Albania
|30
|750
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|30
|471
|Niger
|29
|701
|Somalia
|28
|528
|Kazakhstan
|25
|3019
|Sudan
|25
|318
|Lebanon
|24
|717
|Mali
|24
|424
|Kuwait
|23
|3440
|Azrbaijan
|22
|1717
|Isle of Man
|21
|309
|Slovakia
|20
|1384
|New Zealand
|19
|1472
|Liberia
|16
|141
|Cyprus
|15
|837
|Uruguay
|15
|620
|Guatemala
|15
|530
|Singapore
|14
|14951
|Ivory Coast
|14
|1164
|Kenya
|14
|374
|Martinique
|14
|175
|Latvia
|13
|836
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|Saint Martin (French part)
|13
|75
|Kosovo
|12
|510
|Guadaloupe
|12
|149
|Ghana
|11
|1550
|Bahamas
|11
|80
|Qatar
|10
|11921
|Oman
|10
|2131
|Iceland
|10
|1795
|Mauritius
|10
|334
|Venezuela
|10
|329
|Tanzania
|10
|299
|Senegal
|9
|823
|Paraguay
|9
|230
|Bahrain
|8
|2810
|Uzbekistan
|8
|1939
|Kyrgyzstan
|8
|708
|Jordan
|8
|449
|El Salvador
|8
|345
|Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
|8
|207
|Trinidad and Tobago
|8
|116
|Guyana
|8
|74
|Guinea
|7
|1163
|Sri Lanka
|7
|619
|Jamaica
|7
|364
|Montenegro
|7
|321
|Costa Rica
|6
|697
|Georgia
|6
|511
|Taiwan
|6
|429
|Bermuda
|6
|110
|Togo
|6
|99
|Barbados
|6
|80
|Haiti
|6
|76
|Myanmar
|5
|149
|Mayotte
|4
|460
|Malta
|4
|458
|Sierra Leone
|4
|104
|Monaco
|4
|95
|Zimbabwe
|4
|32
|Gabon
|3
|211
|Ethiopia
|3
|126
|Zambia
|3
|95
|Syria
|3
|43
|Malawi
|3
|36
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|24
|Nicaragua
|3
|13
|Djibouti
|2
|1035
|Palestinian Territories
|2
|342
|Aruba
|2
|100
|Lybia
|2
|61
|Angola
|2
|27
|Belize
|2
|18
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|258
|Brunei (Darussalam)
|1
|138
|French Guiana
|1
|124
|Cape Verde
|1
|114
|Liechtenstein
|1
|82
|Guinea-Bissau
|1
|73
|Swaziland
|1
|71
|Cayman Islands
|1
|70
|Benin
|1
|64
|Botswana
|1
|22
|Curaçao
|1
|16
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|1
|12
|Burundi
|1
|11
|Monteserrat
|1
|11
|Gambia
|1
|10
|Suriname
|1
|10
|Mauritania
|1
|7
|British Virgin Island
|1
|6
|Reunion Island
|0
|418
|Vietnam
|0
|270
|Maldives
|0
|245
|Rwanda
|0
|207
|Faroe Islands
|0
|187
|Gibraltar
|0
|141
|Madagascar
|0
|128
|Cambodia
|0
|122
|Uganda
|0
|79
|Mozambique
|0
|76
|French Polynesia
|0
|58
|Nepal
|0
|54
|Central African Republic
|0
|50
|Chad
|0
|46
|Eritrea
|0
|39
|Mongolia
|0
|38
|Timor-Leste
|0
|24
|Laos
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|18
|New Caledonia
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|16
|Namibia
|0
|16
|St Vicent and di Grenadines
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|13
|Seychelles
|0
|11
|Greenland
|0
|11
|Vatican
|0
|10
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|0
|8
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|8
|Bhutan
|0
|7
|South Sudan
|0
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|0
|6
|Western Sahara
|0
|6
|Anguilla
|0
|3
|Yemen
|0
|1
Abeg update your browser to see full experience
Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Wen last we update di figures: April 28, 2020, 7:07 PM GMT+1