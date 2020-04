Image copyright PA Media Image example Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds bin attend one church service for March

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and im fiancée Carrie Symonds don born baby boy.

Di tok-tok pesin for di PM and im partner say mama and baby dey "do very well".

Im add say "di prime minister and madam Symonds dey very happy to announce di birth of healthy baby boy for London hospital early dis morning,".

"Di PM and Ms Symonds go thank di fantastic NHS maternity team."