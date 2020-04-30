Coronavirus lockdown: My self-isolation tori

Emmanuel Etim na sports broadcaster for Nigeria, wey travel go UK for early March for holiday.

Emmanuel use im holiday to watch im favourite football team Manchester United beat Manchester City for Old Trafford for Premier League.

Before Emmanuel travel, World Health Organisation neva declare coronavirus global pandemic but di whole thing change wen im dey dia.

Emmanuel spend ova two weeks for UK before im return back to Nigeria for March 22.

As im return back to Nigeria im gatz self-isolate for 14 days based on goment guidelines for pipo wey travel go places wia coronavirus dey worry well-well.

Etim share im experience of how im avoid everybody including im wife and children for dia family house during im 14 days isolation for Lagos.

Producer: Fiona Equere