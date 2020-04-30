Image copyright @picturekodak Image example Kodak dey Olamide music video wo

Plenti Nigerians and celebs shock wen dem wake up to hear di news of di death of popular video vixen and dancer, Kodak.

Dem enta social media to paid tribute to di dancer wey don work with ogbonge entertainers for Nigerian for dia music videos.

Olamide post picture of him and di dancer come write Rest Up Kodak with heartbreak emoji join.

Di dancer dey for di musician hit music video WO!!

Na Kodak tori full plenty pipo mouth for Twitter as many of her fans dey sad to hear about di tori of her death.

Kaffy wey be dancer like her also comment.

Skip Twitter post by @AreaFada1 Life dnt cease to be funny when pple die any more than it ceases to be serious when pple laugh. Death is turn by turn, but for Kodak? damn it, it was too soon. When u get der, show dem. Shake/break tables.I may not have Knwn you personally but your light/energy touched many. pic.twitter.com/wo1mMfyJYv — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 30, 2020

How she die

One of Kodak friend wey tok to BBC Pidgin but no want make we mention her name say na electric shock di dancer wen she go charge her phone for one music producer office wia she bin dey shoot music video for Lagos.

She add say dem confam her dead wen dem rush her go hospital.