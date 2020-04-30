Kodak: How di ogbonge Nigerian dancer take die
Plenti Nigerians and celebs shock wen dem wake up to hear di news of di death of popular video vixen and dancer, Kodak.
Dem enta social media to paid tribute to di dancer wey don work with ogbonge entertainers for Nigerian for dia music videos.
- Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan don die
- Court sentence Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz to 14 days isolation, community service
- How Nigerians dey 'parte' inside coronavirus lockdown
Olamide post picture of him and di dancer come write Rest Up Kodak with heartbreak emoji join.
Di dancer dey for di musician hit music video WO!!
Na Kodak tori full plenty pipo mouth for Twitter as many of her fans dey sad to hear about di tori of her death.
Kaffy wey be dancer like her also comment.
How she die
One of Kodak friend wey tok to BBC Pidgin but no want make we mention her name say na electric shock di dancer wen she go charge her phone for one music producer office wia she bin dey shoot music video for Lagos.
She add say dem confam her dead wen dem rush her go hospital.