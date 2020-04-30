Image copyright CNA

Prof Sammy Bebane Choumbo, President of Cameroon Academy of Sciences don tell BBC News Pidgin say e good for know weti di change pipo dia health situation afta deh drink Archbishop Samuel Kleda e merecine.

Cameroon get 1832 cases for Covid-19, second highest for Sub-Saharan Africa, and 61 don die.

Archbishop Kleda confirm e tok for tori pipo dem yesterday say e concoction from leaves

di treat symptoms for Covid-19 for pipo pipo weh deh don bi test positive.

Kleda weh e start treat pipo wit leaves for over 30 years say deh di make give'am de merecine free for de pipo weh deh di sick.

Health Minister, Manaouda bi say e go send experts for shine eye for dis concoction but Kleda tell tori pipo say e di still wait dem.

As mimba for Cameroon Academy of Sciences, Prof. Bebane Chmbou say deh nova shiddon tok laik group but di discuss among dem about Kleda e concoction.

"We di try for contact some of Kleda e doctors for gada informate if we fit do some official clinical trials wit proper protocol so dat we fit get proof say deh merecine di cure Covid-19 signs", Bebane tok.

We know say Archbishop Kleda na man weh e bi highly respected, and logical, so e di use experience as proof as e discover say pipo weh deh take de medication don well, e add.

But, e say from science point of view deh get for check weti di make health situation for pipo weh deh take Kleda e merecine change.

"We need for make clinical trials weh deh di follow technique and rules weh science and merecine di use for confirm say de merecine di treat", e conclude.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) bi say proof no dey for show say de merecine for Madagascar, weh dia president launched di cure coronavirus.