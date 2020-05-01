Ghali Umar Na'Abba say "I dey alive, I dey trap for London"

Dis na di exact words of oga Na'Abba wey bin serve as Speaker of Nigeria House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 tok as im dey reply pipo wey carri im death rumour.

Di former Speaker wey come from Kano north west Nigeria wia pipo dey die from some kain 'strange sickness' join coronavirus palava, release video on Friday 1 May to dismiss tori wey dey fly upandan say im don die.

Im add say na London im dey trap since four weeks ago but im no fit return home sake of di lack of flights.