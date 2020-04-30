Coronavirus: Dead bodi fit carry covid-19?

As e be so, no evidence dey ground say anybodi don dey infected wit COVID-19 onto say dem dey exposed to di bodi of pesin wey die from coronavirus.

But we still dey learn about dis new virus, na caution dem dey give pipo.

Before you touch bodi, you gats get necessary tins such as personal protective gear, bodi bag, disinfectant and correct transport.