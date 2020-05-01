Depression: Di women wey dey tackle di sickness for Uganda wia dem get only 40 psychiatrists
Pipo with depression for Uganda no dey quick know say dem get mental health problem wey get treatment.
So women for di kontri capital Kampala, dey come togeda, to work out who for dia communities need help and how best to give dem support.
Enough mental health professionals no dey to treat di pipo wey need am, especially women from poor backgrounds, so volunteers along with di organisation StrongMinds dey run group therapy sessions, with ogbonge results.