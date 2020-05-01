Coronavirus map wey show di number of pipo wey don catch, die and recover from Covid-19 for di world
- 1 May 2020
Di new coronavirus wey first show for central China Hubei province don already spread go all continents except Antarctica.
Coronavirus wey pipo sabi as Covid-19 , na respiratory infection wey dey begin with fever and dry cough and, afta about one week, fit cause shortness of breath.
See how many pipo don catch, die and recover from di virus from around di world.
mapped
Confam cases wey dey for di world
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Last figure update May 1, 2020, 10:19 AM GMT+1
data in detail
|
Deaths
|
Total Cases
|
New Cases
0
10
100
1k
5k
|United States of America
|62918
|1068282
|Italy
|27967
|205463
|United Kingdom
|26711
|171253
|Spain
|24543
|213435
|France
|24376
|129581
|Belgium
|7594
|48519
|Germany
|6623
|163009
|Iran
|6028
|94640
|Brazil
|6006
|87187
|Netherlands
|4795
|39321
|China
|4637
|83956
|Canada
|3310
|54457
|Turkey
|3174
|120204
|Sweden
|2586
|21092
|Mexico
|1859
|19224
|Switzerland
|1737
|29586
|Ireland
|1232
|20612
|Russia
|1169
|114431
|India
|1154
|35043
|Peru
|1051
|36976
|Portugal
|989
|25045
|Ecuador
|900
|24934
|Indonesia
|792
|10118
|Romania
|726
|12240
|Poland
|644
|12877
|Austria
|584
|15452
|Philippines
|579
|8772
|Denmark
|452
|9158
|Algeria
|450
|4006
|Japan
|430
|14088
|Egypt
|392
|5537
|Pakistan
|385
|16817
|Hungary
|323
|2863
|Dominican Republic
|301
|6972
|Colombia
|293
|6507
|Ukraine
|272
|10861
|South Korea
|248
|10774
|Czech Republic
|237
|7689
|Chile
|227
|16023
|Isreal
|223
|16004
|Argentina
|218
|4428
|Finland
|211
|4995
|Norway
|210
|7738
|Panama
|188
|6532
|Serbia
|179
|9009
|Morocco
|170
|4423
|Bangladesh
|168
|7667
|Saudi Arabia
|162
|22753
|Greece
|140
|2591
|Moldova
|116
|3897
|United Arab Emirates
|105
|12481
|South Africa
|103
|5647
|Malaysia
|102
|6002
|Australia
|93
|6765
|Iraq
|93
|2085
|Slovenia
|91
|1429
|Luxembourg
|90
|3784
|Belarus
|89
|14027
|FYR Macedonia
|77
|1465
|Honduras
|75
|804
|Croatia
|69
|2076
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|69
|1757
|Bulgaria
|66
|1541
|Afghanistan
|64
|2171
|Bolivia
|62
|1167
|Cameroon
|61
|1832
|Cuba
|61
|1501
|Nigeria
|58
|1932
|Thailand
|54
|2960
|Estonia
|52
|1694
|Lithuania
|45
|1399
|Burkina Faso
|43
|645
|Andorra
|42
|745
|Tunisia
|41
|994
|San Marino
|41
|569
|Channel Islands
|40
|537
|Armenia
|33
|2148
|Niger
|32
|719
|Albania
|31
|773
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|31
|572
|Sudan
|31
|442
|Somalia
|28
|601
|Kuwait
|26
|4024
|Mali
|26
|490
|Kazakhstan
|25
|3551
|Azrbaijan
|24
|1804
|Lebanon
|24
|725
|Slovakia
|23
|1403
|Kosovo
|22
|799
|Isle of Man
|21
|315
|New Zealand
|19
|1479
|Ghana
|17
|2074
|Uruguay
|17
|643
|Kenya
|17
|396
|Latvia
|16
|870
|Guatemala
|16
|599
|Tanzania
|16
|480
|Venezuela
|16
|333
|Liberia
|16
|141
|Singapore
|15
|17101
|Cyprus
|15
|850
|Ivory Coast
|14
|1275
|Martinique
|14
|178
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|Saint Martin (French part)
|13
|75
|Guadaloupe
|12
|151
|Oman
|11
|2348
|Bahamas
|11
|81
|Qatar
|10
|13409
|Iceland
|10
|1797
|El Salvador
|10
|424
|Mauritius
|10
|332
|Paraguay
|10
|266
|Uzbekistan
|9
|2046
|Senegal
|9
|933
|Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
|9
|220
|Togo
|9
|116
|Guyana
|9
|82
|Bahrain
|8
|3040
|Kyrgyzstan
|8
|756
|Jordan
|8
|453
|Jamaica
|8
|422
|Trinidad and Tobago
|8
|116
|Haiti
|8
|81
|Guinea
|7
|1495
|Sri Lanka
|7
|666
|Montenegro
|7
|322
|Sierra Leone
|7
|124
|Barbados
|7
|81
|Costa Rica
|6
|719
|Georgia
|6
|566
|Taiwan
|6
|429
|Myanmar
|6
|151
|Bermuda
|6
|114
|Chad
|5
|73
|Mayotte
|4
|539
|Malta
|4
|465
|Monaco
|4
|95
|Zimbabwe
|4
|40
|Gabon
|3
|276
|Ethiopia
|3
|131
|Zambia
|3
|106
|Lybia
|3
|61
|Syria
|3
|43
|Malawi
|3
|37
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|24
|Nicaragua
|3
|14
|Djibouti
|2
|1089
|Palestinian Territories
|2
|344
|Aruba
|2
|100
|Angola
|2
|27
|Belize
|2
|18
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|Yemen
|2
|6
|Maldives
|1
|468
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|315
|Guinea-Bissau
|1
|205
|Brunei (Darussalam)
|1
|138
|French Guiana
|1
|126
|Cape Verde
|1
|121
|Swaziland
|1
|100
|Liechtenstein
|1
|82
|Cayman Islands
|1
|73
|Benin
|1
|64
|Botswana
|1
|23
|Curaçao
|1
|16
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|1
|12
|Gambia
|1
|12
|Burundi
|1
|11
|Monteserrat
|1
|11
|Suriname
|1
|10
|Mauritania
|1
|8
|British Virgin Island
|1
|6
|Reunion Island
|0
|420
|Vietnam
|0
|270
|Rwanda
|0
|243
|Faroe Islands
|0
|187
|Gibraltar
|0
|144
|Madagascar
|0
|128
|Cambodia
|0
|122
|Uganda
|0
|83
|Mozambique
|0
|76
|French Polynesia
|0
|58
|Nepal
|0
|57
|Central African Republic
|0
|50
|Eritrea
|0
|39
|Mongolia
|0
|38
|South Sudan
|0
|35
|Timor-Leste
|0
|24
|Grenada
|0
|20
|Laos
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|18
|New Caledonia
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|17
|Dominica
|0
|16
|St Vicent and di Grenadines
|0
|16
|Namibia
|0
|16
|Tajikistan
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|15
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|0
|14
|Falkland Islands
|0
|13
|Seychelles
|0
|11
|Greenland
|0
|11
|Vatican
|0
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|8
|Bhutan
|0
|7
|Western Sahara
|0
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|0
|6
|Anguilla
|0
|3
|Comoros
|0
|1
Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Wen last we update di figures: May 1, 2020, 10:19 AM GMT+1