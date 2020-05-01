Image copyright Getty Images

Di new coronavirus wey first show for central China Hubei province don already spread go all continents except Antarctica.

Coronavirus wey pipo sabi as Covid-19 , na respiratory infection wey dey begin with fever and dry cough and, afta about one week, fit cause shortness of breath.

See how many pipo don catch, die and recover from di virus from around di world.

3230924 cases 233542 deaths 970301 recoveries Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies