Coronavirus map wey show di number of pipo wey don catch, die and recover from Covid-19 for di world

  • 1 May 2020
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image copyright Getty Images

Di new coronavirus wey first show for central China Hubei province don already spread go all continents except Antarctica.

Coronavirus wey pipo sabi as Covid-19 , na respiratory infection wey dey begin with fever and dry cough and, afta about one week, fit cause shortness of breath.

See how many pipo don catch, die and recover from di virus from around di world.

Confam cases wey dey for di world

3230924 cases
233542 deaths
970301 recoveries
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Last figure update May 1, 2020, 10:19 AM GMT+1

Deaths
Total Cases
United States of America 62918 1068282
Italy 27967 205463
United Kingdom 26711 171253
Spain 24543 213435
France 24376 129581
Belgium 7594 48519
Germany 6623 163009
Iran 6028 94640
Brazil 6006 87187
Netherlands 4795 39321
China 4637 83956
Canada 3310 54457
Turkey 3174 120204
Sweden 2586 21092
Mexico 1859 19224
Switzerland 1737 29586
Ireland 1232 20612
Russia 1169 114431
India 1154 35043
Peru 1051 36976
Portugal 989 25045
Ecuador 900 24934
Indonesia 792 10118
Romania 726 12240
Poland 644 12877
Austria 584 15452
Philippines 579 8772
Denmark 452 9158
Algeria 450 4006
Japan 430 14088
Egypt 392 5537
Pakistan 385 16817
Hungary 323 2863
Dominican Republic 301 6972
Colombia 293 6507
Ukraine 272 10861
South Korea 248 10774
Czech Republic 237 7689
Chile 227 16023
Isreal 223 16004
Argentina 218 4428
Finland 211 4995
Norway 210 7738
Panama 188 6532
Serbia 179 9009
Morocco 170 4423
Bangladesh 168 7667
Saudi Arabia 162 22753
Greece 140 2591
Moldova 116 3897
United Arab Emirates 105 12481
South Africa 103 5647
Malaysia 102 6002
Australia 93 6765
Iraq 93 2085
Slovenia 91 1429
Luxembourg 90 3784
Belarus 89 14027
FYR Macedonia 77 1465
Honduras 75 804
Croatia 69 2076
Bosnia and Herzegovina 69 1757
Bulgaria 66 1541
Afghanistan 64 2171
Bolivia 62 1167
Cameroon 61 1832
Cuba 61 1501
Nigeria 58 1932
Thailand 54 2960
Estonia 52 1694
Lithuania 45 1399
Burkina Faso 43 645
Andorra 42 745
Tunisia 41 994
San Marino 41 569
Channel Islands 40 537
Armenia 33 2148
Niger 32 719
Albania 31 773
Democratic Republic of Congo 31 572
Sudan 31 442
Somalia 28 601
Kuwait 26 4024
Mali 26 490
Kazakhstan 25 3551
Azrbaijan 24 1804
Lebanon 24 725
Slovakia 23 1403
Kosovo 22 799
Isle of Man 21 315
New Zealand 19 1479
Ghana 17 2074
Uruguay 17 643
Kenya 17 396
Latvia 16 870
Guatemala 16 599
Tanzania 16 480
Venezuela 16 333
Liberia 16 141
Singapore 15 17101
Cyprus 15 850
Ivory Coast 14 1275
Martinique 14 178
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Saint Martin (French part) 13 75
Guadaloupe 12 151
Oman 11 2348
Bahamas 11 81
Qatar 10 13409
Iceland 10 1797
El Salvador 10 424
Mauritius 10 332
Paraguay 10 266
Uzbekistan 9 2046
Senegal 9 933
Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) 9 220
Togo 9 116
Guyana 9 82
Bahrain 8 3040
Kyrgyzstan 8 756
Jordan 8 453
Jamaica 8 422
Trinidad and Tobago 8 116
Haiti 8 81
Guinea 7 1495
Sri Lanka 7 666
Montenegro 7 322
Sierra Leone 7 124
Barbados 7 81
Costa Rica 6 719
Georgia 6 566
Taiwan 6 429
Myanmar 6 151
Bermuda 6 114
Chad 5 73
Mayotte 4 539
Malta 4 465
Monaco 4 95
Zimbabwe 4 40
Gabon 3 276
Ethiopia 3 131
Zambia 3 106
Lybia 3 61
Syria 3 43
Malawi 3 37
Antigua and Barbuda 3 24
Nicaragua 3 14
Djibouti 2 1089
Palestinian Territories 2 344
Aruba 2 100
Angola 2 27
Belize 2 18
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Yemen 2 6
Maldives 1 468
Equatorial Guinea 1 315
Guinea-Bissau 1 205
Brunei (Darussalam) 1 138
French Guiana 1 126
Cape Verde 1 121
Swaziland 1 100
Liechtenstein 1 82
Cayman Islands 1 73
Benin 1 64
Botswana 1 23
Curaçao 1 16
Turks and Caicos Islands 1 12
Gambia 1 12
Burundi 1 11
Monteserrat 1 11
Suriname 1 10
Mauritania 1 8
British Virgin Island 1 6
Reunion Island 0 420
Vietnam 0 270
Rwanda 0 243
Faroe Islands 0 187
Gibraltar 0 144
Madagascar 0 128
Cambodia 0 122
Uganda 0 83
Mozambique 0 76
French Polynesia 0 58
Nepal 0 57
Central African Republic 0 50
Eritrea 0 39
Mongolia 0 38
South Sudan 0 35
Timor-Leste 0 24
Grenada 0 20
Laos 0 19
Fiji 0 18
New Caledonia 0 18
Saint Lucia 0 17
Dominica 0 16
St Vicent and di Grenadines 0 16
Namibia 0 16
Tajikistan 0 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 15
São Tomé and Príncipe 0 14
Falkland Islands 0 13
Seychelles 0 11
Greenland 0 11
Vatican 0 11
Papua New Guinea 0 8
Bhutan 0 7
Western Sahara 0 6
Saint Barthelemy 0 6
Anguilla 0 3
Comoros 0 1

Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

Wen last we update di figures: May 1, 2020, 10:19 AM GMT+1

