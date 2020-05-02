Coronavirus vaccine: Read wetin we sabi so far about di new NCDC Bill wey dey shake Nigeria

Moseph Ekine BBC News Pidgin
  • 2 May 2020
NCDC Ambulance for Lagos Image copyright Twitter

For some days now Nigerians don dey react to one new bill alias paper wey dem want to use make new law wey di kontri house of representatives dey torchlight.

Di Bill wey di name na Control of Infectious Disease Act currently dey di table of di house of representative after speaker of di House Femi Gbajabiamila present am on Tuesday 28, April 2020.

E no tey one kind tori of how di bill no dey good for Nigerians, how di Assembly copy am from Singapore begin spread for social media.

Some pipo even say di bill go give di Director General of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control too much power for one individual wey Nigerians no elect.

Di Assembly don pass di Bill into law?

Tok tok pesin for di House of Reps Benjamin Kalu tell BBC say tori of how di house use rush to pass di bill "no dey true" as di bill "go need go through di different processes like any oda bill before dem approve am."

Im say "Whether di bill don pass second reading or not, we never pass any bill as a lot of tins go need happun before we pass any bill.

"Di bill go need go through public hearing wia experts for di field go come and make dia contribution. After dat, di bill go go through another committee wey dem go look every clause for di bill wia members go agree on wetin dem want to dey inside and e go still go di senate wey fit do di whole process again or amend one or two."

On why di assembly dey reason to pass any bill now, oga Benjamin add say di kontri need am now as wetin bin dey before na colonial quarantine act and e don dey outdated.

"Nigerians no need panic, dis bill go meet di demands of different reality wey we dey now. Di infectious diseas wey di quarantine act recognise n typhoid, cholera, small pox and yellow fever and not coronavirus and di bill no give too much power to di NCDC director.

Meanwhile di DG of di NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu for im response about di bill tok say "im recognise di good intentions of di house. E (di Bill) go benefit from more stakeholder consultation, middle of crisis no be best time to introduce new Bill.

'Vaccines no go be by force'

Many tori don dey on how di bill go make everybody take vaccine for coronavirus but di house of reps spokesperson deny am say di bill no go force anybody to take vaccine

"Di constitution for vaccination na for those wey wish to travel out or enta di kontri just like di yellow fever card. Nobody go force anybody, di bill only go make am offense for pesin wey know say im get di disease or don dey exposed to am den come carry am enter di kontri.

Di Assembly copy di Bill from Singapore?

On if di Assembly copy di Bill from Singapore, oga Benjamin say dem no copy am.

"No such tin as copy copy alias plagiarism dey for legislative drafting as e no dey uncommon for di laws of nations or sub-national bodies to be based on laws dat already exist in some oda jurisdiction wen di objectives dey di same.

How Nigerians react to di Bill

#stopncdcbill na wetin different civil rights groups and individuals for Nigeria don begin use to tok wetin dem tink about di bill for social media.

Ogbonge group Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP) say dem go "challange di bill for court if dem evver pass am into law.

Some question di timing, how e no dey good for democracy and also how di bill no go follow rule of law.

