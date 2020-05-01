Di head of Yaba Infectious Disease Hospital, wey be di starting point of di fight againt coronavirus for Nigeria, don test positive to Covid-19.

Dr Bowale Abimbola na im bin lead health workers to manage di Italian wey first carri di virus enter Nigeria on 27 February, 2020.

Di doctor don enta quarantine alias separate room since one week now wen im catch di disease.

Im no dey show plenti symptoms at the moment except cough and e dey isolation dey collect treatment.

Di Infectious Disease Hospital Yaba na major facility for di treatment of Covid-19 patients inside Nigeria bizness capital, Lagos.

Dr. Abimbola dey among 113 Nigeria health workers wey don catch di disease since e enter di kontri two months ago.

As at Friday 30 April, 2020, Nigeria get over 1900 confirmed cases, over 50 deaths and 319 discharged patients.