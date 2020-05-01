Image copyright Rivers State Police Command Image example One of di kidnap suspect wit Police tok tok pesin, Nnamdi Omoni wit di deadibodI of di three Uniport student wia dem exhume dem for Eteo, Eleme

Police for Rivers State southern Nigeria on Friday dig out di deadibodi of three students: two males and one female wey dey school for of University of Port Harcourt.

Kidnappers bin don gbab di students, Nelson Nwafor, Fortune Obemba and Joy Adoki on 7 April, 2020 from Choba, one of di host communities of di university and during investigation, on 30 April, 2020 police arrest three of di suspects, na wetin police tell BBC Pidgin.

One of di kidnappers wey police arrest, Friday Akpan, na im carry police go dig out di deadbodi dem for di shallow grave dem bury dem for one bush for Eteo, for Eleme (wey be town wey dey around 20 kilometers east of Port Harcourt) Friday, 1 May, 2020. Wen dem dig dem out, dem don begin dey rotten.

According to police, Akpan confess say im belong to one cult group and dem don kidnap pipo two times.

Di suspect say na one of dia gang leaders, wey im identify as Bright, na im kidnap di dead students say one of dem betray am because e get money wey enter im account wey am no pay am, so im call dem and dem carry dem come kill for di bush.

Akpan say Bright naim come order dem to kill di students, according to wetin e confess give police.

Di Rivers State Commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan come assure parents of di students wey die say dem go make sure dem do justice for di matter. Di deadibody Of di students dey mortuary now.

Dis na one crime too many for Pitakwa

Dis no be di first time dis kain crime dey happen as e never too tay for December, 2018 wey police bin don dig out di deadibody of one girl, Ozigie Wovueze from di bedroom of her boyfriend, Ndema Owabie AKA JBoy for Wimpey area of Rumuepirikom .

For November Last year, police also comot one woman, Charity Ohaka wey her killers troway her deadibody inside well for Rumuosi and about three years ago, tori of one Jumia delivery man wey dem kill and bury for soakaway too bin dey trend.

Dis Jumia case dey on as court still dey torchlight di matter.