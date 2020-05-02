Coronavirus treatement: US Food and Drug Administration authorise Ebola drug Remdesivir to take treat severe Covid-19 cases.
- 2 May 2020
Di US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) don give go ahead for di immediate use of Remdesivir drug, wey doctors dey use treat Ebola, to treat coronavirus.
Dis go ahead from di highest authority ontop drug and melecine mata for America mean say dem fit use di anti-viral drug (Remdesivir) on pipo wey dem hospitalised wit severe Covid-19 cases.
One recent clinical trial show say remdesivir dey helep reduce di time of recovery for pipo wey dey seriously sick.
But emergency FDA authorisation no be same as approval wey go need higher level of review.
- Read wetin we sabi so far about di new NCDC Bill for Nigeria
- Exclusive: Doctor wey manage Nigeria first case of coronavirus don test positive to COVID-19
Sabi pipo still warn say make dem no use di drug wey Gilead pharmaceutical company develop to use treat Ebola as "magic bullet" for coronavirus.
During one meeting with US President Donald Trump for di Oval Office, Gilead Chief Executive, Daniel O'Day tok say di FDA authorisation na important first step. Di company go donate 1.5 million vials of the drug.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn also tok for di meeting say "Dis na di first authorised therapy for Covid-19, so we dey really proud to be part of am."
- How you fit survive pregnancy during dis coronavirus pandemic
- Wetin be ‘community transmission’ of Coronavirus? - Di ansa dey here
- Tips parents fit use ginger dia pikin during coronavirus lockdown
- Sex and dating while lockdown dey happun
- BCG vaccine fit work against Covid-19?
- Coronavirus Symptoms - Everitin you need to know dey here
mapped
Confam cases wey dey for di world
Abeg upgrade your browser to see di full interactive
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Last figure update May 1, 2020, 6:19 PM GMT+1
data in detail
|
Deaths
|
Total Cases
|
New Cases
0
10
100
1k
5k
|United States of America
|62920
|1068834
|Italy
|27967
|205463
|United Kingdom
|27510
|177454
|Spain
|24543
|213435
|France
|24376
|129581
|Belgium
|7703
|49032
|Germany
|6632
|163162
|Iran
|6091
|95646
|Brazil
|6006
|87187
|Netherlands
|4893
|39796
|China
|4637
|83958
|Canada
|3310
|54457
|Turkey
|3174
|120204
|Sweden
|2653
|21520
|Mexico
|1859
|19224
|Switzerland
|1737
|29705
|Ireland
|1232
|20612
|Russia
|1169
|114431
|India
|1154
|35043
|Peru
|1051
|36976
|Portugal
|1007
|25351
|Ecuador
|900
|24934
|Indonesia
|800
|10551
|Romania
|726
|12567
|Poland
|651
|13105
|Austria
|589
|15531
|Philippines
|579
|8772
|Denmark
|460
|9311
|Algeria
|450
|4006
|Japan
|430
|14088
|Egypt
|392
|5537
|Pakistan
|391
|17439
|Hungary
|323
|2863
|Dominican Republic
|301
|6972
|Colombia
|293
|6507
|Ukraine
|272
|10861
|South Korea
|248
|10774
|Czech Republic
|237
|7689
|Chile
|227
|16023
|Isreal
|223
|16004
|Finland
|218
|5051
|Argentina
|218
|4428
|Norway
|210
|7759
|Panama
|188
|6532
|Serbia
|179
|9009
|Morocco
|171
|4529
|Bangladesh
|170
|8238
|Saudi Arabia
|169
|24097
|Greece
|140
|2591
|Moldova
|122
|3897
|United Arab Emirates
|111
|13038
|Malaysia
|103
|6071
|South Africa
|103
|5647
|Belarus
|93
|14917
|Australia
|93
|6765
|Iraq
|93
|2085
|Slovenia
|92
|1434
|Luxembourg
|90
|3784
|FYR Macedonia
|81
|1494
|Croatia
|75
|2085
|Honduras
|75
|804
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|70
|1781
|Afghanistan
|68
|2335
|Bulgaria
|66
|1541
|Bolivia
|62
|1167
|Cameroon
|61
|1832
|Cuba
|61
|1501
|Nigeria
|58
|1932
|Thailand
|54
|2960
|Estonia
|52
|1694
|Lithuania
|45
|1399
|Burkina Faso
|43
|645
|Andorra
|42
|745
|Tunisia
|41
|994
|San Marino
|41
|580
|Channel Islands
|41
|538
|Armenia
|33
|2148
|Niger
|32
|719
|Albania
|31
|782
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|31
|572
|Sudan
|31
|442
|Kuwait
|30
|4377
|Somalia
|28
|601
|Mali
|26
|490
|Kazakhstan
|25
|3551
|Azrbaijan
|25
|1854
|Lebanon
|24
|729
|Slovakia
|23
|1403
|Kosovo
|22
|799
|Isle of Man
|21
|315
|New Zealand
|19
|1479
|Ghana
|17
|2074
|Uruguay
|17
|643
|Kenya
|17
|396
|Latvia
|16
|870
|Guatemala
|16
|599
|Tanzania
|16
|480
|Venezuela
|16
|333
|Liberia
|16
|141
|Singapore
|15
|17101
|Cyprus
|15
|850
|Ivory Coast
|14
|1275
|Martinique
|14
|179
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|Saint Martin (French part)
|13
|76
|Qatar
|12
|14096
|Guadaloupe
|12
|152
|Oman
|11
|2447
|Bahamas
|11
|81
|Iceland
|10
|1798
|El Salvador
|10
|424
|Mauritius
|10
|332
|Paraguay
|10
|266
|Uzbekistan
|9
|2075
|Senegal
|9
|1024
|Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
|9
|220
|Togo
|9
|116
|Guyana
|9
|82
|Bahrain
|8
|3040
|Kyrgyzstan
|8
|756
|Jordan
|8
|453
|Jamaica
|8
|422
|Trinidad and Tobago
|8
|116
|Haiti
|8
|81
|Guinea
|7
|1495
|Sri Lanka
|7
|674
|Montenegro
|7
|322
|Sierra Leone
|7
|136
|Barbados
|7
|81
|Costa Rica
|6
|719
|Georgia
|6
|566
|Taiwan
|6
|429
|Myanmar
|6
|151
|Bermuda
|6
|114
|Chad
|5
|73
|Mayotte
|4
|539
|Malta
|4
|467
|Monaco
|4
|95
|Zimbabwe
|4
|40
|Gabon
|3
|276
|Ethiopia
|3
|133
|Zambia
|3
|106
|Lybia
|3
|61
|Syria
|3
|43
|Malawi
|3
|37
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|24
|Nicaragua
|3
|14
|Djibouti
|2
|1097
|Palestinian Territories
|2
|344
|Aruba
|2
|100
|Angola
|2
|27
|Belize
|2
|18
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|Yemen
|2
|6
|Maldives
|1
|475
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|315
|Guinea-Bissau
|1
|205
|Brunei (Darussalam)
|1
|138
|French Guiana
|1
|128
|Cape Verde
|1
|122
|Swaziland
|1
|100
|Liechtenstein
|1
|82
|Cayman Islands
|1
|73
|Benin
|1
|64
|Botswana
|1
|23
|Curaçao
|1
|16
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|1
|16
|Gambia
|1
|12
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|1
|12
|Monteserrat
|1
|11
|Burundi
|1
|11
|Suriname
|1
|10
|Mauritania
|1
|8
|British Virgin Island
|1
|6
|Reunion Island
|0
|420
|Vietnam
|0
|270
|Rwanda
|0
|243
|Faroe Islands
|0
|187
|Gibraltar
|0
|144
|Madagascar
|0
|132
|Cambodia
|0
|122
|Uganda
|0
|83
|Mozambique
|0
|76
|Central African Republic
|0
|64
|Nepal
|0
|59
|French Polynesia
|0
|58
|Eritrea
|0
|39
|Mongolia
|0
|38
|South Sudan
|0
|35
|Timor-Leste
|0
|24
|Grenada
|0
|20
|Laos
|0
|19
|New Caledonia
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|17
|St Vicent and di Grenadines
|0
|16
|Namibia
|0
|16
|Dominica
|0
|16
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|15
|Tajikistan
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|13
|Vatican
|0
|11
|Greenland
|0
|11
|Seychelles
|0
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|8
|Bhutan
|0
|7
|Western Sahara
|0
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|0
|6
|Anguilla
|0
|3
|Comoros
|0
|1
Abeg update your browser to see full experience
Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Wen last we update di figures: May 1, 2020, 6:19 PM GMT+1