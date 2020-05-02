Coronavirus treatement: US Food and Drug Administration authorise Ebola drug Remdesivir to take treat severe Covid-19 cases.

  • 2 May 2020
Vial of remdesivir Image copyright Getty Images

Di US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) don give go ahead for di immediate use of Remdesivir drug, wey doctors dey use treat Ebola, to treat coronavirus.

Dis go ahead from di highest authority ontop drug and melecine mata for America mean say dem fit use di anti-viral drug (Remdesivir) on pipo wey dem hospitalised wit severe Covid-19 cases.

One recent clinical trial show say remdesivir dey helep reduce di time of recovery for pipo wey dey seriously sick.

But emergency FDA authorisation no be same as approval wey go need higher level of review.

Sabi pipo still warn say make dem no use di drug wey Gilead pharmaceutical company develop to use treat Ebola as "magic bullet" for coronavirus.

During one meeting with US President Donald Trump for di Oval Office, Gilead Chief Executive, Daniel O'Day tok say di FDA authorisation na important first step. Di company go donate 1.5 million vials of the drug.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn also tok for di meeting say "Dis na di first authorised therapy for Covid-19, so we dey really proud to be part of am."

Dis informate dey updated regularly but e fit no show di total for each kontri.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies

May 1, 2020, 6:19 PM GMT+1

