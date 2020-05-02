Image copyright Getty Images

Di US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) don give go ahead for di immediate use of Remdesivir drug, wey doctors dey use treat Ebola, to treat coronavirus.

Dis go ahead from di highest authority ontop drug and melecine mata for America mean say dem fit use di anti-viral drug (Remdesivir) on pipo wey dem hospitalised wit severe Covid-19 cases.

One recent clinical trial show say remdesivir dey helep reduce di time of recovery for pipo wey dey seriously sick.

But emergency FDA authorisation no be same as approval wey go need higher level of review.

Sabi pipo still warn say make dem no use di drug wey Gilead pharmaceutical company develop to use treat Ebola as "magic bullet" for coronavirus.

During one meeting with US President Donald Trump for di Oval Office, Gilead Chief Executive, Daniel O'Day tok say di FDA authorisation na important first step. Di company go donate 1.5 million vials of the drug.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn also tok for di meeting say "Dis na di first authorised therapy for Covid-19, so we dey really proud to be part of am."

mapped Confam cases wey dey for di world Click make you see confam cases for The world Africa North America Latin America plus di Caribbean Asia Europe Middle East Oceania 3249585 cases 235023 deaths 1024390 recoveries Group 4 Abeg upgrade your browser to see di full interactive Di circles dey show di numba of confam coronavirus case per kontri. Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies