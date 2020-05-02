Image copyright Getty Images

Di oga of Reckitt Benckiser, wey be di owners of Durex condoms, don tok say pipo no dey too dey do kerewa because of di coronavirus crisis.

Laxman Narasimhan tok say condom sales don fall for most markets, including UK, during March as lockdowns limit opportunity for sexual activity.

E also add say couples dey less intimate than before.

"Intimate occasions dey reduce more-more and dis na signs of fear," e tok.

Sales of oda product wey di company dey produce like disinfectants and cough syrups don increase but dat of condom reduce.

Di company explain say wetin make condom own be like dat na as a result of di impact of "stay at home" policies on consumers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example If you don kiss or get contact wit pesin wey you tink say don develop coronavirus, make sure say you self-isolate, Doctor tok

Oga Narasimhan say Italians and Britons especially dey less intimate recently, although di opposite na true for China wia dem don lift lockdowns.

"Wetin you dey see be say dis virus don affect plenti intimate occasions for UK," e tok.

Since di UK lockdown begin on 23 March, pipo wey no dey live for di same house no dey allowed to meet each oda.

Those wey dey inside new relationships get just one day to decide weda dem go move in togeda or quarantine demsef separately.

Coronial boom?

Bookmakers bin don predict pipo go born plenti pikin for 2021, as byforce isolation go make many couples dey togeda do kerewa and conceive.

Dis dey base on di theory wey say birth rates increase sharperly afta periods of national crisis, like World War 2.

But some experts don disagree wit dis, dem say di opposite dey na im go happun afta di pandemics.

Reckitt Benckiser tok say dem dey expect kontris like UK to demand for condoms to recover wen di lockdown end, as e happun for China.

Last week Reckitt Benckiser gatz to warn di public not to consume dia disinfectants afta US President Donald Trump suggest say dem fit use am treat coronavirus.

Di company wey be di owners of brands wey include Lysol, Dettol and Cillit Bang, tok say dia make anybody don give dia products to pipo "through injection, ingestion or any oda means".

President Trump later tok say im make dat comment as irony.