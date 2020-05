Image example Hafthor Bjornsson make a new world record at his gym in Iceland

Game of Thrones actor, Hafthor Bjornsson don set world deadlifting record as im lift 501kg (1,104lb).

Bjornsson, wey be powerlifter play di role of Ser Gregor "Di Mountain" Clegane for di HBO series, break di record for Im own gym for Im hometown, Iceland.

He lift di barbell for two seconds, before im drop drop di weights.

Na sports broadcaster ESPN stream di event and dem film am for Bjornsson's YouTube channel.

Bjornsson, wey be 2.05m tall (6ft 9in), bin win di World Strongest Man competition for 2018.

As im dey tok for di "behind-di-scenes" video wey Im post for YouTube, Bjornsson say: "I dey extremely proud, you know. I dey extremely happy.

"E dey great - nothing better pass make you prove pipo wrong. so many pipo don tok say, '501kg no go ever go up'... But I also get plenti support."

He add am: "I feel healthy, I feel god. I just dey speechless, even though I dey talk too much now, But I dey happy-Dis na big deal for me

Na Eddie Hall, one British man who become di first