UK Prime Minister don share im experience with coronavirus to di world.

For one interview wey im do with tori pipo 'The Sun on Sunday', oga Johnson say doctors give am "litres and litres of oxygen" to keep am alive.

Di Prime minister reveal say, dem make "emergency plans" wen im dey seriously sick for hospital with covid-19.

E say di week wey im spend for St Thomas Hospital, London, make am wish to stop odas from suffering and get UK "back on dia feet".

"Na tough old moment, I no go deny am, I come dey ask mysef how I wan take come out from dis palava?"

Dis oga Johnson interview don show di reason why im fiancee, Carrie Symonds, reveal say dey name dia baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

Symonds write for one instagram post say dis names na tribute to dia grandfathers and two doctors (Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart) wey treat oga Johnson wen e dey hospital with coronavirus.

She born di boy, just weeks afta dem discharge oga Johnson from intensive care.

Carrie Symonds thank NHS staff for one instagram post afta she born her pikin

Doctors first cofam say oga Johnson get coronavirus on March 26 and dem admit am for hospital 10 days later. Di next day, dey move am go intensive care.

"E dey hard to believe say for just few days my health don bad well-well reach dis extent," di prime minister tell The Sun on Sunday.

"Di doctors get all sorts of arrangements concerning wetin to do if things go bad."

Oga Johnson say im recovery, na as a result of "wonderful, wonderful nursing".

E say im feel "lucky", wen e see say many odas still dey suffer and add say: "And so if you ask me, 'If I get di desire to stop oda pipo suffering?' Yes, I truly get am.

"But anoda tin wey dey ginger me na di desire to get our kontri as a whole back on dia feet, healthy again, going forward for way wey we fit and I dey very confident we go get dia."

Di Prime Minister don go back in charge of di goment since last Sunday. But e show face for Downing Street some days before im fiancee give birth.

Di total number of coronavirus death for UK na 28,131 now - dis na like increase of 621 for dia Friday figure.

But England deputy chief medical officer, Dr Jenny Harries say di number of pipo wey dem dey treat for hospitals for di virus don fall by 13% ova di past week.

On Saturday, di goment pledge £76m to support children wey dey for danger, victims of domestic violence and modern slavery, wey dey "trapped" for house during di lockdown.

Dis announcement dey come afta report say violence dey increase more and more since goment introduce lockdown.