Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem wan use glass block pipo wey dey tan

To tan dem go divide una wit glass, before you catch flight, you go catch blood test. Dis go sound like overdo but na wetin pipo for di travel industry dey reason so holiday makers go fit waka correct afta dis lockdown period don finish.

E no clear wen international waka go start again on top say Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon still get travel restrictions. Argentina don ban any flight for dia kontri till Septmber and one UK minister don press pause for international waka.

But wen e happun, dis na wetin you go fit expect.

For airport

Plenti airports including di one for Lagos, Abuja, Accra and London don dey run safety measures for essential travel so you go fit don hear dis one before.

Dem include for pipo to stay one or two meters away from demselves except for pipo wey dey live togeda, dem dey share hand sanitizers and get plans to sprad di passengers around di terminals.

For America, di Transport Security Administration (TSA) tok say make passengers wash dia hands for twenty seconds before and afta dem go through security.

Hong Kong International Airport dey test full bodi disinfectant wey go fit comot bacteria or viruis dem from clothes or skin within 40 secomnds.

Image copyright EPA Image example Hong Kong International Airport dey test full bodi disinfectant

Di airport wan dey use cleaning robots wey go dey waka up and down dey kill microbes wit ultraviolet light like dem dey test for hospitals.

Airports wey get electronic check ,dey tell passengers to use am more to avoid contact.

James Thorton, wey be di oga of Intrepid travel group say e go make di process to go through airports to dey longer.

Some airlines dey do even more, like Emirates for Dubai dey make all dia passengers do sharp-sharp Covid-19 test wey dey bring results in ten minutes.

For plane

As more and more kontris dey implement am, your air host and you fit dey wear face mask for plane and if you dey travel for Korea Air, full personal protective equipment for dia staff, as dem dey plan.

But no be time to fear too much, as you fit rest easy on top say you sabi say all your chair, tray, safety belt dey very clean as airlines dey plan to boost di amount dem dey clean dem.

Image copyright Getty Images

Most airlines sef don tok say dem no go dey sell di middle seats ticket for di plane to allow for social distancing wey fit go be ogbonge news on top say e mean say you no go need to share armrest.

However, one pilot wey im name na Christian say e go cost and go fit make di prices of plane tickets to climb up.

For your destination

If you wan enta Italy beach for holiday, plans dey to put plexiglass between pipo wey dey chill for under sun. In fact Ulf Sonntag from di Institute for Tourism Research in Northern Europe, tok say e don see foto.

Ulf Sonntag Nobody has been in this situation before, it's a process where boundaries are constantly changing.

E say Europe hotels dey look for new way to manage guest for hotels.

Restaurants sef dey look to reduce and space di pipo for inside of dem and also comot buffet menus.

Nikolaos Sipsas, wey be professor of medicine for Athens, tok say make dem look for avenue of organised beaches wey pipo go fit enta water but dem no go near each oda.

Oda European kontris dey discuss "tourist corridors" to connect areas and states wey no too get di virus.

Dis dey come as Warren Buffet company don sell all im shares for di four biggest US airlines.

Croatia, for example, tok say dem go give special access for tourists from Czech Republic and Slovakia enta dia beaches dis summer.

Coronavirus go change how pipo dey travel forever?

Staycation fit become di order even afta dis coronavirus period don pass.

Andy Rutherford, oga of UK tour company Fresh eyes say, very soon many pipo o dey say wetin dem dey find go Sokoto dey for inside dia shokoto.

Recent study wey di International Air Transport Association (IATA) do find say 60% of pipo say dem go wait at least two months afta dis virus don dey contained to travel, and 40% say dem go wait at least six months.

Boeing wey don sack 10% of dia workers for world, sa dem no dey expect pipo to dey fl like 2019 till at least 2023 na d JAG, di company wey own British Airways say e fit take plenti years.