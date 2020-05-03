Image copyright AFP/Reuters Image example While di Facebook founder dey support lockdown measures, Tesla oga Elon Musk still dey doubt am.

Di technology giants for scilicone valley dey among di few winners for dis pandemic wey dem catch di whole world.

Na so dia share price just dey rise dey go up as investors believe say, dem go dey even stronger afta di crisis.

But Covid-19 don also show two tech tycoon very different attitude to di battel to control di virus: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Di difference show for di way di two men bin treat wetin dey usually be coolele environment analysts conference call afta dia latest financial results.

Inside di last two weeks, di founder of Tesla just dey tweet anyhow.

Wetin Elon Musk tok?

First im say im doubt di threat of coronavirus. Den im condemn wetin im see as strict rules to take fight am.

Lockdown for California mean say dem close im main production factory for Fremont and Oga Musk want make dem open am again.

Im even tweet "Bravo Texas!" unto report about say Texas state authorities dey reduce lockdown.

Den inside di tweet im write for capital letter, FREE AMERICA NOW.

But na during di analyst call, as dem tell am results of di first quarter say im make surprise profit, na dat time im vex catch fire.

As im first begin tok, im no mention di virus. But as im dey ansa kweshion, im bin dey against California order say make area pipo sidon for house.

"To say dem no go fit leave dia house, and dem go arrest dem if dem comot, dis na fascist. Dis no be democracy. Dis no be freedom. Give pipo back dia goddamn freedom."

Im language become even more hash afta sometime.

Im say extension of lockdown or shelter-in-place policy na "to force pipo to become prisoners inside dia own house against all dia constitutional rights."

E come add say, "to break pipo freedom in ways wey dey wrong and horrible no be why pipo come America or build dis kontri."

As im dey para, some odas para small as dey respond. No be di analysts para o, dos ones just continue to dey ask am kweshion about gross margin and wed aim go launch app, na pipo wey dey watch for twitter para.

So far, e don reach more than one million coronavirus cases inside United States and about 60,000 deaths.

Wetin Mark Zuckerberg tok?

Meanwhile di founder of Facebook bin dey tok about im company latest results as im profit drop but still make make di investors happy even though dem don warn say di business dey "face serious confusion."

Mark Zuckerberg language for im conference call no resemble Elon Musk own.

But im tok im mind as im tok opposite of wetin Tesla tycoon tok. E say to rush to return to normal na really bad idea for public health and di economy.

"Although society dey face serious cost sake of di current shelter-in-place restriction, I dey worried say to reopen some places too fast before dem fit reduce di infection rate seriously na guarantee say worst outbreak go happun for future wit worse long time health and economic palava."Now you fit say e easy for Mark Zuckerberg to yan like dis - im workers go fit sidon for house still make Facebook work very well but Tesla staff no fit build any car for dia backyard.

Although di social media company fit dey worry say pipo no dey go advert like before, e dey far beta dan old media business wey go suffer am pass. Im share price wey just reduce small since February na evidence.

Mind you, Tesla share too continue to dey rise. You for tink say as im main factory close, low oil price wey make electric car no too hungry pesin and di owner wey no get self-control, investors go waka.

But no, di share don high no be small and e even ready to climb pass like dat afta di latest result.

Tesla, wey sell 367,500 cars for 2019, dey worth $150bn. Dat na nearly four time wetin US motor giant GM wey sell about 7.7 million cars last year.

All dis one mean say Elon Muskdey about to enjoy bumper harvest from profit moni. He look like say im dey ready to fit di target wey im board set to boost value of di company wey go give am opportunity to make profit of around $740m from stocks.