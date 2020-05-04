How Lagos, Abuja dey observe relaxation of coronavirus lockdown

Image example Lagos today, May 4 as goment ease lockdown restriction

As pipo for Lagos State, southwest Nigeria and di kontri capital, Abuja, don dey commot small small sake of di relaxed lockdown, e be like say many don forget wetin social distancing mean.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari announce say from today, 4th May, pipo for Lagos, Ogun and Abuja fit commot go do dia work between di time of 8am and 8pm.

Di goment say di measure dey neccessary to allow make pipo wey dey live on daily money to fit work and survive as world dey battle coronavirus.

But, as BBC pidgin go check streets today for Ojodu Berger, pipo just dey rush enter bus and no mind to observe social distancing, even di commercial buses wey dey carry pipo dey carry full load.

Lagos State goment tok say na only 60% capacity make public motor dey carry, so that pipo go fit observe social distancing. Dis one mean say bus wey for carry 18 pipo no suppose carry pass 11 pipo.

For Ojodu Berger as BBC pidgin see, buses no mind dis social distancing rule. In fact, pipo bin dey rush, dey push demsef to enter di buses.

Di Berger park of BRT bus, wey be di public transport owned by di goment, no encourage social distancing for pipo wey dey line up to enter di bus.

BBC pidgin see say di space wey dey between di passengers wey wan enter bus no reach di 2 meters wey health authorities advice for social distancing.

Although, as BBC pidgin observe, plenty pipo wey dey outside wear dia face masks-- many of which be di locally made one. But, remember say sabi pipo for health don tok say to dey wear face mask alone no fit protect person from coronavirus.

Even Lagos goment for im rules and regulation tok say pipo must observe social distancing and continue to dey wash dia hands as dem dey wear di face mask.

Image example FCT as lockdown relaxation begin may 4

For di Nigeria capital, Abuja, di workers for di state sef don pour enter street to find dia way to work.

BBC Pidgin tori person notice say for some suburbs like Nyanya-Mararaba wey be home to thousands of workers, security personnel block di road to monitor the flow of people from Nasarawa state, wey be anoda northern state, into the city. Di security pipo dey prevent those wey no wear face masks.

Image example Security for FCT as lockdown relaxation begin may 4

Di security bin dey check motorcycle riders and pipo wey dey road with dia inferel thermometer before dem allow dem pass. Dis morning for Nyanya-Mararaba, BBC tori person see as di security officers dey send some motors wey no obey di rules well back.

Image example Security for FCT as lockdown relaxation begin may 4

But like Lagos, social distancing sef bi problem. As pipo and motorcycle riders dey queue so dat dem go check dem, dem no observe social distance. Everybody line up back-to-back with no space between dem.

One Abuja person wey follow BBC tori pipo tok say na opportunity for dem to catch small fresh air.

Na wetin we don see so far be dis, we go dey update you as BBC pidgin tori pipo waka go oda places for Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.