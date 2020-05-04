Image copyright Babajide Sanwoolu

As kontris dey look how dem fit ease lockdown, to dey wear facemask for ordinary citizens don become compulsory. But you sabi how to make your own facemask?

While you fit use almost anytin to take cover face in oda to prevent saliva from infected pesin, e dey important to know say di kind protection wey you go get from home-made facemask no fit be like medical facemask own.

For instance, World Health Organisation (WHO) say facemask wey dem use cotton material do fit give only 30% protection from saliva and particles. As for handkerchief na 13% protection e dey - and dis na afta person don fold am to get four layers.

How to make your own cloth facemask

Surgeon General for United States, Dr Jerome Adams, share how pesin fit use tins wey dem get for house like t-shirt, to take make facemask.

WHO wey be global joinbodi for health mata, don also torchlight tins pipo wey wan make dia own home-made facemask need to know:

Di mask fit get cone shape, rectangle shape or tetrahedral shape

Di mask must get many layers of material

NCDC dos and don'ts of cloth facemask

Wear mask before you comot your house

Wear masks wey get at least 3 layers of material

NO use cloth face mask on pikin under di age of 2 years

NO wear new masks you just buy vendors immediately until you don wash am first

NO wear cloth mask a second time if you never wash and dry am well-well

NO leave face mask you don already use ontop place wey pikin fit go carry am

NO comot your mask to cough or sneeze. With di mask still on, use toilet roll to cover mouth or use elbow to cover mouth.

Cloth facemask no dey for you if...

Di Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say all medical workers like doctors and nurses must continue to wear medical facemask or di N95 mask because cloth own no fit protect dem. Also pesin wey don already dey infected no fit use cloth facemask as e no fit stop di spread of Covid 19. Di last category na old pipo because dem need more protection than wetin cloth facemask fit provide.