Image copyright Kano State Goment

As Nigeria federal goment don begin reduce lockdown starting from 4 May, e dey important to remember say coronavirus still dey town therefore e go fine to sabi some tins on how you go take survive dis relaxed lockdown.

First of all one of di tins to always cari for mind na di new guidelines wey goment don order to help reduce di spread of di virus. Dem include:

Curfew

Beginning from May 4, pipo for Lagos and Ogun state plus Abuja go get curfew wey go start 8 for evening end 6 di next morning.

8pm to 6am curfew mean say:

Wear facemask

E dey compulsory to wear facemask once you dey for public.

If you no get moni to buy facemask, no wahala. You fit take Ankara sow one for yourself.

Di idea of wearing facemask na to protect yourself, yor family and odas.

Skip Twitter post by @NCDCgov Who can wear a cloth mask❓How to do I keep my mask safe for use❓



See our new advisory for answers to this and for important dos & don'ts for cloth face masks



Download viahttps://t.co/oUKeVFxQOC#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/ACXIKce2vW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 1, 2020

Social distancing

Remember say e fit no show for pesin face say im get coronavirus, dat na why social distancing na one of di easiest way to protect ya sef from catching coronavirus.

Anywia you dey, weda na for bus, for bus stop, for office o, make sure say you maintain at least 2 metres between you and di next pesin.

No fighting for bus like some pipo dey like do. Life na jeje.

Any group wey pass twenty pipo avoid am like bullet.

Image copyright Twitter

Transportation

If you dey follow public transport, shine your eyes.

Some states don already give number of pipo wey suppose sidon inside buses and taxi. Find out wetin you state goment don order on top dis mata and make sure you obey.

If motor don reach how many wey goment tok, no go squeeze yourself join.

If you dey use car riding app like Uber and Bolt,, make sure say di driver no use AC so you no go inhale di virus.

Image copyright Getty Images

Wash your hand always

No rob your hand for your face!

Make sure say you dey wash your hands as many times as possible.

If e no dey possible to wash your hand, use hand sanitizer wey getr plenty alcohol inside.

Image copyright NCDC

Stay for ya house

If dat tin no dey extra important sidon for your house.

Dis no be time to go greet pipo for dia house, shop or office.