US don finally release $311m money wey dem claim say former Nigeria military ruler Sani Abacha tiff from Bailiwick of Jersey for America.

Nigeria minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami confam di bank alert and dem go transfer di moni to Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority wey dey in charge of di sovereign wealth funds(SWF) to use di moni invest in di Presidential Infrastructure Devpt Fund (PIDF)

Dis no be di first time wey America dey return moni wey di former head of state bin thief from di kontri. For June 2019, one US court bin discover moni wey dem transfer through America Bank go Jersey and dem return 267 million dollars to Nigeria

Di 'unpopular' kontris Abacha loot don make Nigerians sabi

Nobody sabi how much di total of all di moni wey di former military head of State, Sani Abacha don steal from di kontri but Transparency International bin tok say im steal like $5bn between 1993-1998, di five-year wey im rule Nigeria.