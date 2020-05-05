Image example Tochukwu, Okpa seller for Abuja

Wen Tochukwu leave her house early momo to sell okpa (local bread) for di Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Di only tin for her mind na how to provide food for her five pikin dem and not di coronavirus.

She sidon for pavement wit her face mask but sometimes she go comot am for her face to breathe well.

Her disappointment be say market no dey very well sake of di Federal Secretariat wey dey bubble wit activities and pipo dey empty.

No be only di secretariat dey empty, most streets for Nigerian capital be like grave yards as people refuse to come out for di first day of di easing of di lockdown.

Most offices and shops wey no dey sell essential goods still dey close for di city centres.

Image example Abuja enforce security for lockdown relaxation

How security pipo enforce mask wearing for Abuja

Tochukwu dey lucky to escape di rigorous check by di security but many like her for koro area like Nyanya-Mararaba axis no dey lucky

Di area na border town between Abuja and Nasarawa state and security presence dey tight.

Security men from Department of state services, soldier, police, civil defence and FRSC all join gada to enforce di lock down order.

Image example Nyanyan area for Abuja

No mask, no passage and if you mess up, you go chop flogging on top.

Di security pipo dem, block di major entry point to both cities and make sure say dem check every car those wey no wear mask dem ask dem to come down.

Because of how tins slow for di checkpoint, traffic for di area come tight and pipo dey complain say dem dey traffic for four hours yet dem neva fit go dia work area.

Di FCT Minister, bin ask workers wey dey live for area like Nyanya make dem sidon for house and no bother come work at all but many of dem say dem comot to find chop moni.

Image example Hannatu

'If Covid-19 no kill me, hunger go kill me'

Hannatu na one of dem, she say she be admin staff for one security company and dem neva pay am for one month.

She say she be single mother wit two pikin dem and if she no provide food fo im pikin dem, her mind no go sweet.

She say most women for her category dey suffer and dat as e be now, di fear of hunger for her pikin dem pass covid 19.

How many residents no fit get moni from bank

One of di area wey pipo rush to first na dia banks.

Pipo queue for hours for banks just to collect dia moni.

Many of dem say dem don wait for several hours but turn neva reach dem.

Most of di banks along di Nyanya-Mararaba axis, open but di demand dey high and because dem gatz follow social distancing for banking hall.

Dem ask dia customer to wait outside.

As our reporter move around di city, she observe say many Nigerians dey frustrate about dia condition and some still dey fear to comot to do dia normal business.