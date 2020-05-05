Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

About 4000 Nigerians wey dey live abroad don make up dia mind to return home sake of Covid-19, according to wetin di foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama tok.

Oga Onyeama tok dis one during di daily report wey di presidential task force for Covid-19 give on Monday for Abuja.

But di federal goment of Nigeria don torchlight conditions and how di transport back go happun.

Inside tweet wey di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) release, Onyeama reason am say although e sweet im belle to help all di 4000 pipo, e no go fit happun as beds for isolation centres no go reach.

Skip Twitter post by @GeoffreyOnyeama There are various constraints on us, the biggest one is where to quarantine them upon arrival. So we will have to do it in batches.

We have engaged with our Missions in the US and agreed to use the @flyethiopian airlines to bring back significant numbers of Nigerians home. pic.twitter.com/biQ7AnmMCH — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) May 4, 2020

Key tins from Onyeama message

Na 1,300 beds dey for isolation - 300 for Lagos; 1000 for Abuja

Emirates Airlines go carry first batch from UAE come Lagos on 6 May

Di second batch go come from UK ontop British Airways on 8 May

Nigerians for China wey wan return plenty; FG dey torchlight how to arrange for dem

Same wit Nigerians for India. Goment dey arrange for dem

14 days quarantine dey compulsory for all those wey return

Skip Twitter post by @nidcom_gov UPDATE:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says about 4,000 Nigerians abroad are willing to come home as a result of #COVIDー19 pandemic.



The minister disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Monday in Abuja.#Thread — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, di Nigerian embassy for America bin comot informate on 3 May for how di Nigerians for US fit return.

Di main tins from di statement wey di Nigerian Consulate General release ontop embassy website be say:

Flight go dey available on 10 May to carry Nigerians comot America.

Di Ethiopian Airline ET509 wey fit carry on 270 passengers go comot di city of New Jersey to land for Abuja.

First come first serve rule go apply.

Ticket go cost between $1300 to $1700 for adults.

Passengers go book and buy ticket by demsef.