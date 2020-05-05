Nigeria coronavirus stats: 4000 Nigerians abroad wan return, dis na how e go happun - FG
About 4000 Nigerians wey dey live abroad don make up dia mind to return home sake of Covid-19, according to wetin di foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama tok.
Oga Onyeama tok dis one during di daily report wey di presidential task force for Covid-19 give on Monday for Abuja.
But di federal goment of Nigeria don torchlight conditions and how di transport back go happun.
Inside tweet wey di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) release, Onyeama reason am say although e sweet im belle to help all di 4000 pipo, e no go fit happun as beds for isolation centres no go reach.
Key tins from Onyeama message
- Na 1,300 beds dey for isolation - 300 for Lagos; 1000 for Abuja
- Emirates Airlines go carry first batch from UAE come Lagos on 6 May
- Di second batch go come from UK ontop British Airways on 8 May
- Nigerians for China wey wan return plenty; FG dey torchlight how to arrange for dem
- Same wit Nigerians for India. Goment dey arrange for dem
- 14 days quarantine dey compulsory for all those wey return
Meanwhile, di Nigerian embassy for America bin comot informate on 3 May for how di Nigerians for US fit return.
Di main tins from di statement wey di Nigerian Consulate General release ontop embassy website be say:
- Flight go dey available on 10 May to carry Nigerians comot America.
- Di Ethiopian Airline ET509 wey fit carry on 270 passengers go comot di city of New Jersey to land for Abuja.
- First come first serve rule go apply.
- Ticket go cost between $1300 to $1700 for adults.
- Passengers go book and buy ticket by demsef.