Image example For Lagos some pipo comot with facemask although social distancing rule no apply for many areas in di busy state

Director General of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu don tok say goment fit dey forced to order anoda lockdown if coronavirus cases for di kontri explode.

Oga Ihekweazu tok dis one for di Presidential Task Force briefing ontop Covid-19 for Abuja.

Im say di kontri go get increase for di number of cases sake of how pipo no dey follow di safety guidelines wey authorities advice.

Pipo bin pack like sardine on Monday, 4 May inside banks, markets and motor parks for Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, afta goment relax di total lockdown wey dem order for di three states.

Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tell BBC Pidgin say e dey likely say im go re-order di lockdown if di number continue to dey rise.

Sanwo-Olu add say dem dey depend on pipo to follow di directives to reduce di spread and say authorities go dey monitor how pipo dey obey. According to am, whistle-blowing policy also dey in place to make sure say those for corporate organizations dey comply.

Ihekweazu warn say, "We go get infection sake of wetin happen on Monday, dat one dey sure. But how we wan take learn from di mistake to enta anoda day so dat by Friday, tins go don balance hopefully.

"Yes, we bin know say Monday go be wahala sake of di first time pipo dey comot from house but now wey dem don come out see sunlight again, di challenge for us as society na how we go arrange ourselves to prevent dis risks and reduce transmission.

"We fit get some small-small infection today and tomorrow but wetin we no want na for new infections to explode. If we get dat kain level of infection, di leadership of di kontri no go get choice but to ask all of us to go back inside house," di NCDC oga bin tok.