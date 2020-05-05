Image copyright Osagie Ehanire Image example Nigeria health minister Osagie Ehanire

Nigeria health minister Osagie Ehanire say dem no dey against herbal medicine to treat di symptoms of coronavirus or boost pesin immune system

Oga Ehanire tok dia one on Tuesday as im dey ansa kwesions for House of Representatives, Abuja ontop how di Coronavirus mata dey go.

But di condition wey im give na say dem gatz approve di melecine and make sure say im no go be danger to pesin health.

Meanwhile World Health Organization don give strong warning against pipo wey dey use medicine wey dem no approve to treat coronavirus.

Di health join body tok dis one as Madagascar president dey promote one herbal melecine as treatment for Covid-19 patients.