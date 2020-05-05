Image copyright Getty Images

Food and Drugs Authority for Ghana caution de public say make dem no patronize any rapid diagnostic test kit for Covid-19 wey dem no authorize.

De Ghanaian say dem realize say some companies start dey market dema own test kits for Covid-19, but some of these kits no fit provide accurate information.

Delese Darko, Chief Executive Officer, FDA talk for statement inside say "FDA dey advise de general public say dem for shun dey use Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) Kits sake of dem fit lead to inaccurate results which fit cause problems."

Local Rapid Diagnostic Test kit dey under evaluation

Last week, scientists for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) den Incas Diagnostics for Kumasi develop Covid-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit.

Dis rapid test kit dey like glucose or home pregnancy test kit, after you prick finger for blood, lines go appear on de kit to show if you test negative or positive for Covid-19.

Authorities reveal say de RDT kits wey scientists develop locally dey under evaluation for Food and Drugs Authority.

Professor William Ampofo, Head of Virology for Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) reveal for press conference today say evaluation currently dey happen on RDTs wey KNUST submit.

"De local development where KNUST produce RDT dey FDA [for evaluation]. As soon as de results be available dem go make KNUST know decide how we go manage plus locally available RDTs" he add.

Ghana Covid-19 infections currently dey stand at 2,719. So far 294 people recover wey 18 die.