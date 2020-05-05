Image copyright STRINGER

Rights group, Amnesty International di call on Cameroon authorities for free sick and old pipo from prison afta two pipo die of Covid-19.

For April 15 president Biya sign decree, free some prisoners, 400 for Kondengui, 214 from Maroua…but Amnesty say dis na just first step, and goment need for do more.

One prisoner bi test positive and deh take e outside Kondengui prison for treatment for health unit, Amnesty tok.

From weti weh inmate tell Amnesty, pipo di die for prison and e hard for know who bi contaminated or not, plenti di sick.

Some di fear for go health unit wen deh di sick as deh no wan make deh hospitalize dem.

Authorities nova yet confirm de informate weh weh e show say de number for positive prisoners fit plenti.

Just now Cameroon don confirm over 2000 cases, 953 don well and 67 non die from Covid-19.

"Authorities must make sure prisoners enjoy correct health-care free of charge, no discriminate, reduce de number for pipo for ngata, Fabien Offner, Amnesty International West and Central Africa researcher tok.

For April 23, justice ministry take some measures for block Covid-19, stop outside work, take pipo weh deh di show signs for sick bay weh e don flop and medical staff too di over work.

Cameroon Human Rights and Freedoms Commission say Kondengui prison get five taims de number for prisoners, Maroua prison for 350 prisoners now get 1470, and Buea for 700 di house 2000 prisoners.

For fight dis pandemic for Kondengui e go good for free pipo wit some weh deh di sick or get medical problem.

"For continue for keep pipo weh deh only exercise freedom for tok weti deh check for prison di also block efforts for fight dis virus", Amnesty tok.